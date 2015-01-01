पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्मार्ट सिटी:2022 तक तैयार हाेगा गांधी स्मृति उद्यान,36.87 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से उद्यान का कार्य प्रारंभ

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की 150 वीं जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में स्मार्ट सिटी में बापू के जीवन दर्शन से रू-ब-रू कराने के उद्देश्य से हरिभाऊ उपाध्याय नगर (विस्तार) में गांधी स्मृति उद्यान का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हो गया है। 6 कराेड़ 87 लाख रुपए की लागत से वर्ष 2022 में यह उद्यान बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा।

कलेक्टर एवं अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी प्रकाश राजपुरोहित औैर नगर निगम आयुक्त एवं अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के अतिरिक्त मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी डॉ. खुशाल यादव की देखरेख में तैयार हाे रहे इस उद्यान में पैरामैट्रिक डिजाइन का आधुनिक भवन भी बनाया जाएगा।

चारदीवारी निर्माण का कार्य प्रारंभ
हरिभाऊ उपाध्याय नगर (विस्तार) में 14 हजार 600 वर्ग मीटर क्षेत्रफल में बनने वाले उद्यान का निर्माण कार्य आरंभ हो गया है। चिह्नित स्थान पर जंगली झाड़ियां हटाने के साथ चार दीवारी का निर्माण कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। स्थानीय लोगों का मानना है कि हरिभाऊ उपाध्याय नगर शहर की विकसित कॉलोनियों में से एक है। कॉलोनी के आसपास चारों ओर पहाड़ और हरियाली है। ऐसे में यहां पर गांधी स्मृति उद्यान बनने से प्राकृतिक साैंदर्य और बढ़ेगा।

ऐसा हाेगा उद्यान का स्वरूप
उद्यान में पैरामैट्रिक डिजाइन का आधुनिक भवन बनाया जाएगा। प्रदर्शनी इन्टरप्रिटेशन सेंटर, लाइब्रेरी औैर कैफेटेरिया जैसी सुविधाएं होंगी। उद्यान में महात्मा गांधी जी के जीवन चरित्र से जुड़ी स्टेच्यू लगाई जाएगी। यहां पर डांडी यात्रा का चित्रण किया जाएगा। उद्यान में चरखा चलाते, चरण पादुका एवं तीन बंदर पर्यटकों के लिए खास होंगे। ऊंचाई से देखने पर गांधी जी की आकृति नजर आएगी। गांधी स्मृति उद्यान में गांधी जी के जीवन से संबंधित सेल्फी पाइंट बनाए जाएंगे।

आकर्षण का केंद्र बनेगा गांधी स्मृति वन
स्थानीय नागरिक सतविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि दाहरसेन स्मारक के निकट बनने वाले इस प्राेजेक्ट से ट्यूरिस्ट की आवाजाही बढ़ेगी। क्षेत्रवासी एडवोकेट संदीप धाबाई ने कहा कि इस प्रोजेक्ट में प्राकृतिक चट्टानों के मूल स्वरूप को बरकरार रखा गया है। इससे उद्यान की सुन्दरता बढ़ेगी। मानसून के दौरान यहां का प्राकृतिक नजारा देखते ही बनता है। पहाड़ों पर बरसाती झरने गिरते नजर आते हैं। ऐसे में यहां पर बनने वाले गांधी स्मृति उद्यान में घूमने आने वालों का तांता लगा रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें