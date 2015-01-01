पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर दरगाह में उमड़े अकीदतमंद:गरीब नवाज की महाना छठी मनाई, मांगी मुल्क में अमन व भाईचारे की मजबूती के लिए दुआ

अजमेर26 मिनट पहले
अजमेर दरगाह में उमड़े अकीदतमंद 
  • देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों से आए जायरीन ने तबर्रुक पर नियाज दिलाई

सूफी संत हजरत ख्वाजा मोईनुद्दीन हसन चिश्ती की महाना छठी में रविवार को आशिकान ए ख्वाजा की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। फातिहाख्वानी के बाद मुल्क में अमन व भाईचारे की मजबूती के लिए दुआ की गई। देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों से आए जायरीन ने तबर्रुक पर नियाज दिलाई। दरगाह के अहाता ए नूर में कुरान शरीफ की तिलावत से छठी का आगाज हुआ। खुद्दाम ए ख्वाजा की ओर से यह रस्म अदा कराई गई। शिजराख्वानी और सलातो सलाम पेश किया गया। इस मौके पर अहाता ए नूर के साथ दरगाह परिसर जायरीन से भरा हुआ था। बड़ी संख्या में महिला जायरीन भी शरीक हुए।

छठी की रस्म के बाद देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों से आए जायरीन ने तबर्रुक पर नियाज दिलाई। तबर्रुक पाने के लिए भी जायरीन में होड़ लगी नजर आई। दरगाह में छठी में उमड़े जायरीन की भीड़ के चलते खासी-चहल रही। छठी के बाद आस्ताना शरीफ के बाहर जायरीन की लंबी कतार लगी नजर आई। अकीदतमंद सिर पर मखमल की चादर और फूलों की टोकरी लिए बारी का इंतजार करते नजर आए। दरगाह बाजार, नलाबाजार, अंदरकोट में भी खासी रौनक बनी रही। इस दौरान पुलिस के जवान भी सुरक्षा के लिए तैनात रहे।

मांगी मुल्क में अमन व भाईचारे की मजबूती के लिए दुआ
