पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डिजिटल इंडिया की मुहिम:अजमेर में मोबाइल के एसएमएस कोड बताने पर मिलेगा गैस सिलेंडर

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गैस के सिलेण्डर—प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • अजमेर शहर में एक नवम्बर से लागू होगी डिजिटल योजना

स्मार्ट सिटी अजमेर में एक नवम्बर से रसोई गैस के सिलेण्डर प्राप्त होने की प्रक्रिया को डिजिटाइजेशन किया जाएगा। अजमेर शहर में एलपीजी सिलेन्डर प्राप्त करने के लिए एक नवंबर से गैस कम्पंनियों द्वारा डिजिटल प्रणाली लागू की जा रही है। इसके लिए भारत पेट्रोलियम, हिन्दुस्तान पेट्रोलियम द्वारा डिजिटल रिफिल डिलीवरी कन्फर्मैशन की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई है। इस योजना से सिलेन्डर प्राप्ति वास्तविक ग्राहक को सुनिश्चित हो सकेगी। बिल पर कस्टमर को हस्ताक्षर की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी। इससे कोविड के संक्रमण का खतरा कम करेगा। इस योजना से केंद्र सरकार की डिजिटल इंडिया की मुहिम को बढ़ावा मिलेगा।

योजना में अजमेर शामिल
यह योजना पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तौर पर जयपुर और कोयम्बटूर शहर मे लागू की गई थी। इसकी सफलता के बाद इसे 100 अन्य स्मार्ट सिटी में एक नवंबर से लागू किया जा रहा है। जिसमें अजमेर शहर भी इसमें शामिल किया गया है।

बताया होगा कोड
इस प्रक्रिया के तहत रिफिल बुकिंग के बाद कैश मेमो तैयार होते ही ग्राहक को रजिस्टर्ड मोबाईल नंबर पर गैस कम्पनी द्वारा चार अंक का डीएसी (डिलीवरी ऑथेन्टीकैशन कोड) एसएमएस द्वारा भेजा जाएगा। इस कोड को ग्राहक को सिलेन्डर लेते समय डेलीवेरीमेन को बताना होगा, जिससे सिलेन्डर प्राप्ति की डिजिटल पुष्टि हो जाएगी। नई प्रणाली से ग्राहकों को परेशानी न हो इसके भी गैस कम्पनी स्तर पर व्यवस्थाएं की गई है। किसी ग्राहक को डीएसी प्राप्त नहीं होने की स्थिति में डेलीवेरीमेन से आग्रह करके रजिस्टर्ड या बुकिंग वाले मोबाईल नम्बर पर फिर से डीएसी प्राप्त किया जा सकता है। अगर दोनों मे से कोई भी मोबाईल नम्बर उस समय उपलब्ध नहीं है तो ग्राहक अपना कोई भी अन्य नम्बर डेलीवेरीमेन को देकर उसी समय रजिस्टर करवा सकता है। इसके बाद डेलीवरीमेन इस नए मोबाइल नम्बर पर डी ए सी भेजकर डेलीवेरी कन्फर्म कर सकता है। यदि ग्राहक लैंड्लाइन या शोरूम जाकर मैनुअल रिफिल बुकिंग करता है तो ग्राहक का जो मोबाईल नम्बर रजिस्टर्ड है उस पर डी ए सी आएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री बोले- पुलवामा हमले में वीर बेटों के जाने से देश दुखी था, तब कुछ लोग दुख में शामिल नहीं थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी अनुभवी तथा धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपकी विचारधारा में भी सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाएगी। तथा जीवन से जुड़े प्रत्येक कार्य को करने का बेहतरीन नजरिया प्राप्त होगा। आर्थिक स्थिति म...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें