अजमेर डिस्कॉम की पहल:ग्रामीण फीडर इंचार्जो को दीपावली का तोहफा, ताकि बिजली आपूर्ति न हो बाधित

अजमेर
  • पहली बार दिया जाएगा ओवरटाइम भत्ता

अजमेर डिस्कॉम ने ग्रामीण फीडर इंचार्जों कोदीपावली का तोहफा दिया है। डिस्कॉम पहली बार ग्रामीण फीडर इंचार्जों को दीपावली पर ओवरटाइम भत्ता देगा।

अजमेर डिस्कॉम के प्रबंध निदेशक वी.एस भाटी ने बताया कि सभी ग्रामीण फीडरों पर कार्यरत फीडर इंचार्ज दीपावली के दिन अपने-अपने फीडरों की देख रेख करेंगें । कही भी बिजली आपूर्ति में व्यवधान न हो, इसकी पूर्ण जिम्मेदारी उनकी होगी। इसके लिए 13 से 15 नवम्बर तक डिस्कॉम के इंजीनियर्स और तकनीकी कर्मचारी ग्रामीण फीडर इंचार्ज लगाातार काम करेंगे।

सभी अधीक्षण, अधिशासी, सहायक व कनिष्ठ अभियंताओं को निर्देशित किया गया है कि वह मय वाहन व बिजली ठीक करने के उपकरणों सहित अपनी सेवाएं देने के लिए तैयार रहें। अभियंताओं को निर्देश दिए गए है कि वे आपस में समन्वय बनाकर तथा दूरभाष के जरिए सम्पर्क में रहे। साथ ही अपने उच्च अधिकारियों से भी सम्पर्क बनाए रखे।

