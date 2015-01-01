पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर जिलाधीश कार्यालय के बाहर जताया रोष:सरकारी कर्मचारियों ने विरोध प्रकट कर दी गिरफ्तारी

अजमेर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गिरफ्तारी देते कर्मचारी।
  • विभिन्न मांगों को पूरा करने की मांग, नहीं तो काली दीवाली मनाने की चेतावनी दी

अखिल राजस्थान राज्य कर्मचारी महासंघ के आहृान पर विभिन्न मांगों और वेतन कटौती के विरोध में बुधवार को जिलाधीश कार्यालय के बाहर विरोध प्रकट किया। साथ ही जेल भरो आन्दोलन के तहत गिरफ्तारी दी। कर्मचारियों ने यहां पर एकत्र होकर नहीं सहेंगे अत्याचार..., बंद करो कटौती, मनाएंगे काली दीवाली... जैसे नारे भी लगाए। कर्मचारियों ने मार्च माह में रोके गए आधे माह का वेतन भुगतान, महंगाई भत्ते की किश्त जारी करने, उपार्जित अवकाश के नगद भुगतान से रोक हटाने, बोनस का नगद भुगतान करने के साथ साथ कर्मचारी महासंघ के आठ सूत्रीय मांग पत्र को कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। बाद में मौके पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों के समक्ष गिरफ्तारी भी दी।

विरोध प्रकट करते कर्मचारी।
विरोध प्रकट करते कर्मचारी।

कानूनगो संघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ज्ञानेश्वरसिंह ने बताया कि राजस्थान सरकार ने कर्मचारियों के हित पर कुठाराघात कर रही है। इसको लेकर विरोध प्रकट किया है। अगर सरकार उनकी मांगों का उचित हल नहीं निकालती है तो कर्मचारी जेल में काली दीवाली मनाएंगे।

