गिरफ्तारी:कुर्क की हुई जमीन पर संचालित हाे रहा है राजकीय गर्ल्स काॅलेज,अभी भी ट्रस्ट के नाम ही है जमीन, सरकारी काॅलेज शुरू हाेने के बाद काॅलेज के नाम हाेना था नामांतरण

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सादिक अली| राजकीय गर्ल्स काॅलेज कुर्क की हुई जमीन पर संचालित हाे रहा है। 2012 में यहां राजकीय काॅलेज शिफ्ट कर दिया गया लेकिन इसकी जमीन आजतक न ताे सरकार के नाम हाे पाई है और न ही काॅलेज के नाम हुई है। यह जमीन आज भी सावित्री काॅलेज का संचालन करने वाली ट्रस्ट के नाम हैं। जमीन काॅलेज के नाम कराने के लिए राजकीय गर्ल्स काॅलेज प्रशासन ने कई बार नगर निगम प्रशासन काे पत्र लिखा है। लेकिन सरकार द्वारा इस काॅलेज काे अपने अधीन करने के बाद पुराने शिक्षकाें और कर्मचारियाें ने ट्रस्ट पर बकाया राशि काे लेकर काेर्ट में केस किया है और इसके बाद से ही यह जमीन कुर्क की हुई है।
गाैरतलब है कि 2012 में आरवीआरएस स्कीम लागू हाेने के बाद अनुदानित काॅलेजाें काे बंद करके सरकार के अधीन कर लिया गया था। इसी याेजना तहत 9078 गज जमीन में बने सावित्री काॅलेज काे भी सरकार ने अपने अधीन किया था। जिसके तहत यहां पढ़ाने वाले याेग्य शिक्षकाें काे राज्य सरकार के अधीन किया गया था। सरकार ने काॅलेज के साथ ही लेनदारी देनदारी भी अपने जिम्मे लेकर काॅलेज काे अपने कब्जे में लिया था।
जीसीए से यहां शिफ्ट किया गर्ल्स काॅलेज
पहले राजकीय गर्ल्स काॅलेज जीसीए में संचालित किया जाता था। सावित्री काॅलेज काे अपने अधीन करने के बाद गर्ल्स काॅलेज काे जीसीए से 2012 में यहां शिफ्ट कर दिया गया। काॅलेज ताे यहां शिफ्ट कर दिया गया लेकिन इसकी जमीन का नामांतरण आज तक काॅलेज के नाम से नहीं हुआ है।
ट्रस्ट के नाम से ही है जमीन
जीसीए में फिजिक्स के शिक्षक रहे लालजी सक्सेना ने 1936 में अपनी बेटी सावित्री के नाम से गर्ल्स काॅलेज शुरू किया था। यह काॅलेज किंग एडवर्ड मेमाेरियल ट्रस्ट के अधीन संचालित हाेता था।
जमीन भी इसी ट्रस्ट के नाम से हैं। नगर निगम के रिकाॅर्ड में आज भी राजकीय गर्ल्स काॅलेज के बजाय यह जमीन ट्रस्ट के ही नाम हैं।
इसलिए हुई थी जमीन कुर्क
बताया जाता है कि सावित्री काॅलेज के कुछ कर्मचारियाें और शिक्षकाें ने 2012 से पहले की ग्रेजुएटी, लीव इनकेशमेंट और पेंशन सहित अन्य बकाया भुगतान की मांग काे लेकर काेर्ट में केस किया था। क्याेंकि सरकार ने 2012 से ही काॅलेज की वित्तीय जिम्मेदारियाें काे वहन करने का बीड़ा उठाया था। एेसे में 2012 से पहले का भुगतान नहीं मिलने से नाराज कुछ शिक्षकाें और कर्मचारियाें ने सावित्री काॅलेज प्रशासन के खिलाफ केस दायर किया था। इसी के चलते काॅलेज की जमीन काे कुर्क करने के आदेश अदालत ने दिए थे।
इनका कहना है...
काॅलेज शिफ्ट हाेने के बाद से ही कई बार जमीन का नामांतरण राजकीय गर्ल्स काॅलेज के नाम से करने की कवायद की जा चुकी है। इस बारे में नगर निगम में लिखित रूप से भी पूर्व प्राचार्याें ने अवगत कराया, लेकिन मामला काेर्ट से संबंधित हाेने के कारण जमीन का तब नामांतरण नहीं हाे पाया था।
-उमेश भार्गव,
प्राचार्य राजकीय गर्ल्स काॅलेज अजमेर

