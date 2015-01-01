पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल में अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए सुखद:लुढ़कने के बाद तेजी पकड़ी, संपत्तियों के कारोबार में पिछले साल के रिकाॅर्ड तोड़े

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदेश में 5 माह से रियल एस्टेट मार्केट में बूम

(पंकज यादव)
कोरोना संक्रमण काल की शुरुआत में अर्थव्यवस्था अचानक गर्त में चली गई और यह आशंका जताई जाने लगी कि इन हालात से उबरने में कुछ साल भी लग सकते हैं। रियल एस्टेट मार्केट ने इस आशंका को काफी हद तक निर्मूल साबित किया है। एक बार लुढ़कने के बाद रियल एस्टेट मार्केट ने तेजी पकड़ी तो पिछले साल के रिकार्ड भी टूट गए, जब कोरोना का नामो निशान नहीं था।

रियल एस्टेट का बाजार बूम पर है या उतार पर है, इसका अंदाजा प्रदेश के रजिस्ट्रेशन एवं स्टांप डिपार्टमेंट को हाेने वाली आय से लगता है। संपत्तियों की जितनी ज्यादा खरीद-फरोख्त होती है, इस विभाग को स्टांप डयूटी से उतनी ही ज्यादा आय मिलती है।

इस साल के पिछले पांच महीनों में जिस तरह विभाग को रिकार्ड आय हुई है, उसने साफ कर दिया है कि रियल एस्टेट में लोगों ने अरबों रुपए का निवेश किया है। नवंबर में तो विभाग ने स्टांप डयूटी से आय के 364 करोड़ रुपए के लक्ष्य को पीछे छोड़ते हुए 428.63 करोड़ रुपए की आय हासिल कर उसके पहले के चार महीने की बढ़त को कायम रखा है।

अजमेर शहर की बात करें तो यहां भी पूरे प्रदेश से कहानी कुछ अलग नहीं रही है। अगस्त से नवंबर के चार माह के आंकड़े बताते हैं कि पिछले साल हुई संपत्तियों की खरीद फरोख्त से ज्यादा इस कोरोनाकाल में हुई है। इसकी मुख्य वजह यह है कि सोने के दाम आसमान छू रहे थे और उसमें निवेश किया जाना जोखिम वाला लग रहा था।

लेकिन रियल एस्टेट में निवेश हमेशा की तरह अपेक्षाकृत सुरक्षित होने से लोगों ने इस ओर ही रुख किया। विशेषज्ञ एक ओर वजह बताते हैं जिस पर मौजूदा हालात में विश्वास करना लाजिमी है। यह वजह है कि कोरोनाकाल में खुली कॉलोनियों और शहर की घनी आबादी से दूर शांतिपूर्ण व पर्यावरण की दृष्टि से बेहतर स्थानों पर अपने आशियाने बनाने की सोच डवलप हुई है।

भविष्य बेहतर हाेगा, मिलनी चाहिए रियायत
रियल एस्टेट मार्केट हमेशा से फायदा देने वाला रहा है। इस संक्रमण काल में जिस तरह आमजन निवेश कर रहे हैं, उससे साफ है कि इसका भविष्य बेहतर है। अन्य क्षेत्राें में जितना रिटर्न नहीं मिल रहा उससे ज्यादा अभी यहां मिल रहा है। वास्तविक उपयाेग करने वालाें खरीदाराें की संख्या भी बढ़ी है। स्टांप ड्यूटी में अगर सरकार कुछ और रियायत देती है ताे इसमें और बढ़त देखने काे मिलेगी।’
-रमेश सैनानी, अध्यक्ष, अजमेर प्राेपर्टी डीलर्स एंड बिल्डर्स एसाेसिएशन

अजमेर में स्टांप डयूटी से मिली आय(करोड़ों में)
माह 2019 2020

  • अगस्त 2.56 3.47
  • सितंबर 2.17 2.89
  • अक्टूबर 2.56 3.47
  • नवंबर 2.49 3.27

प्रदेश : स्टांप ड्यूटी (करोड़ों में)
माह 2019 2020

  • जून 366.63 460.37
  • जुलाई 413.95 512.27
  • अगस्त 338.21 468.48
  • सितंबर 333.82 480.46
  • अक्टूबर 366.20 520.39
  • नवंबर 345.62 428.63
