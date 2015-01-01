पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम से वार्ता:गुर्जर आंदाेलन : दीपावली और चुनाव के मद्देनजर नारेली में महापड़ाव टला,बुधवार काे हाेना था महापड़ाव, आज प्रतिनिधियाें की सीएम से वार्ता संभव

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
गुर्जर आरक्षण काे लेकर चल रहे आंदाेलन के क्रम में बुधवार काे नारेली में हाेने वाला महापड़ाव गुर्जर नेताओं ने स्थगित कर दिया है। अजमेर जिला गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के सदस्यों की मंगलवार काे हुई बैठक में यह निर्णय किया गया। पुष्कर मंदिर अध्यक्ष हरचंद खटाना सहित आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के सदस्य नाैरत गुर्जर, रमेश धाभाई, हरिसिंह गुर्जर, नाथूलाल बजाड़, सौरभ बजाड़ ने संयुक्त बयान जारी कर कहा कि

बुधवार काे अजमेर जिला गुर्जर समाज का एक प्रतिनिधि मंडल जिला कलेक्टर को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे। बैठक में गुर्जर नेताओं ने त्यौहार और पंचायत चुनाव को देखते हुए बुधवार काे होने वाले नारेली के महा पड़ाव को सर्वसम्मति से दीपावली के बाद करने का निर्णय किया है।
बैठक में ये रहे मौजूद
अजमेर जिला गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के सदस्यों की मंगलवार काे हुई बैठक में पुष्कर सवाई भोज मन्दिर अध्यक्ष हरचंद खटाना, रमेश धाबाई, नोरत गुर्जर, बलदेव सरपंच, नाथूलाल बजाड़, हरिसिंह गुर्जर, सौरभ बजाड़, हरचंद हाकला, शिवजी फामडा, सावरलाल देवसेना, मोती गुर्जर सरपंच, रामा प्रधान, रामदेव न्यारा, सावताराम कुवाडा, सुआ गुंजल, संग्राम बनेवडा, सरपंच जगदीश गुर्जर शामिल हुए।

सकारात्मक वार्ता की उम्मीद आरक्षण आंदाेलन पर बुधवार काे गुर्जर नेताओं की सीएम से वार्ता संभव है। आदाेलन की काेर कमेटी से जुड़े सूत्राें के अनुसार राज्य सरकार की ओर से वार्ता के लिए प्रस्ताव मिल रहे थे। इसी क्रम में बुधवार काे सकारात्मक वार्ता की उम्मीद है।

