अजमेर में हाइवे के पास युवती को पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया:अधजली लाश मिली, नहीं हो सकी शिनाख्त, एफएसएल टीम ने जुटाए साक्ष्य

अजमेर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
युवती की अधजली लाश
  • पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची, युवती ने पहना जिंस व टॉप, पैर पर बना है टेटू

अजमेर जिले के नसीराबाद क्षेत्र में हाइवे के निकट बुधवार सुबह एक युवती की अधजली लाश मिली। युवती को मौके पर ही पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया गया। बाद में आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए। युवती की शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी है। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और एफएसएल टीम ने मौके से साक्ष्य जुटाए। शिनाख्ती के लिए पुलिस प्रयास कर रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार राष्टीय राजमार्ग संख्या 79 के नसीराबाद देराठू चौराहे के निकट देराठू रोड पर एक युवती की अधजली लाश सुबह लोगों को दिखाई दी। जानकारी मिलते ही लोगों की मौके पर भीड जुट गई। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस उपअधीक्षक सुनील​ सिहाग व थाना प्रभारी महावीर मीणा पुलिस के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और पडताल की। प्रारम्भिक जांच में पता चला है कि युवती को मौके पर पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया गया और आरोपी बाद में फरार हो गए। बाद में पुलिस ने एफएसएल टीम को भी मौके पर बुला लिया। सीआई महावीर मीणा ने बताया कि युवती ने जिंस व टॉप पहना हुआ है। पैर पर एक टेटू बना हुआ है और एक काला धागा भी बंधा हुआ है। युवती की उम्र करीब बीस साल है। अभी तक शिनाख्त नहीं हुई और पहचान के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे है।

