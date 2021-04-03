पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़ी से उठे सवाल:हेल्थ वर्कर का वैक्सीनेशन हुआ नहीं और मैसेज मिल रहा है आपको लग गया टीका

अजमेर
  • कई हैल्थ वर्कर असमंजस में हैं कि उनका टीकाकरण होगा या नहीं

अजमेर जिले के अब तक वैक्सीनेशन से वंचित कई हेल्थ वर्करों को चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से मैसेज सेंड किए जा रहे हैं कि उन्हें टीका लगाया जा चुका है। मैसेज में वैक्सीन की दूसरी डोज कब लगेगी, इस बारे में भी मैसेज आ रहे हैं।

जेएलएन मेडिकल कॉलेज के कई रेजिडेंट्स के पास गुरुवार को इस आशय के लगातार एसएमएस आए। रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स का कहना है कि उनके पास केवल रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए मैसेज आया था। इसके बाद गुरुवार को फिर मैसेज आया कि शाम 6 बजे आपका सफलतापूर्वक वैक्सीनेशन हो गया है, जबकि वह इस दौरान ड्यूटी पर थे और उन्होंने वैक्सीनेशन करवाया ही नहीं। ऐसे में मौके पर पहुंचे बिना उनका वैक्सीनेशन कैसे हो गया।

कई लोग इसे सॉफ्टवेयर की गलती भी बता रहे हैं। सबसे बड़ी बात तो यह है कि जब एक बार सॉफ्टवेयर ने यह अपडेट कर दिया कि संबंधित चिकित्सक को कोरोना का टीका लग गया तो दूसरी बार उन्हें टीका लगने का अवसर कैसे दिया जाएगा। दरअसल सॉफ्टवेयर में वैक्सीनेशन का तथ्य दर्ज होने के बाद संबंधित हैल्थ वर्कर्स का नाम वैक्सीनेशन के लिए अपडेट ही नहीं होगा। इस कारण कई टीकाकरण से वंचित कई चिकित्सकों के बीच यह असमंजस है कि उन्हें टीका लगाया जाएगा या नहीं।

1036 का पंजीयन, पहुंचे 944
अजमेर जिले में गुरुवार काेराेना 944 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स के वैक्सीनेशन किया गया, जबकि चिह्नित 1036 काेराेना किया गया था। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. केके साेनी ने बताया कि वैक्सीनेशन के लिए 792 मेल और 244 फीमेल फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स काेराेना मैसेज भेजा गया था। लेकिन वैक्सीनेशन के लिए 810 मेल और 134 फिमेल स्टाफ पहुंचा यानी 18 पुरुष अधिक पहुंचे लेकिन फीमेल स्टाफ में से 110 वैक्सीनेशन के लिए पहुंची ही नहीं।

जेएलएन मेडिकल काॅलेज में बनाए गए तीन सेंटरों पर 320 के वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। वहीं केकड़ी में 83, ब्यावर में 115, किशनगढ़ में 50, बिजयनगर में 24, नसीराबाद में 58, मसूदा में 35, पुष्कर में 36, सावर में 59, अरांई में 38, बांदनवाड़ा में 40, रूपनगढ़ में 46 अाैर पीसांगन में 40 के वैक्सीनेशन किया गया।

