काेविड वैक्सीन:वैक्सीनेशन के 10 दिन बाद हेल्थ वर्कर्स बोले, संजीवनी है वैक्सीन

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • वैक्सीन लगवाकर बिना किसी साइड इफेक्ट के काम कर रहे हैं फ्रंटलाइनर्स वैक्सीनेशन काे लेकर संशय जताने वालाें के लिए यह एक संदेश

काेविड वैक्सीन लगने के बाद हम दुगुनी तेजी से काम कर रहे हैं। शरीर में ऐसा लगता है जैसे नई ऊर्जा आ गई हाे। वैक्सीन पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है। एक तरह से कहा जाए ताे काेविड-19 में यह वैक्सीन संजीवनी के ताैर पर आई है। जाे लाेग बिना जांच पड़ताल के इस पर आराेप प्रत्याराेप लगा रहे हैं, वे गलत हैं। यह कहना है 10 दिन पहले 16 जनवरी को वैक्सीनेशन करवाने वाले जिले के हेल्थ वर्कर्स का। ‘दैनिक भास्कर’ के हेल्थ रिपोर्टर मनीष सिंह चौहान ने इनसे बातचीत कर जाना कि वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद कैसा है इनका स्वास्थ्य।

वैक्सीन है सुरक्षित
वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। वैक्सीनेशन के दिन ही रात 10 बजे तक काम किया। रोज अस्पताल का राउंड लेने के साथ मीटिंग ले रहा हूं। -डाॅ. वीबी सिंह, प्रिंसिपल, जेएलएन मेडिकल काॅलेज

कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं

वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद पूरी तरह से चुस्त दुरुस्त हूं। किसी प्रकार की काेई दिक्कत नहीं है। कार्यालय के साथ वार्ड में राउंड भी नियमित ले रहा हूं। - डाॅ. अनिल जैन, अधीक्षक, जेएलएन

अमृत है वैक्सीन

वैक्सीन अमृत से कम नहीं है। यह कोरोना संक्रमण से आपका बचाव करेगी। वैक्सीनेशन जरूर करवाएं। यह वैक्सीन बेहतर है।
- डाॅ. शशिकुल भास्कर, अतिरिक्त प्रिंसिपल, जेएलएन

काेई रिएक्शन नहीं

वैक्सीनेशन के बाद मरीजाें काे देखने के साथ मेडिसिन यूनिट की मीटिंग ले रहे हूं। शरीर में काेई रिएक्शन या बदलाव नहीं हुए।
- डाॅ. संजीव माहेश्वरी, एचओडी मेडिसिन यूनिट, जेएलएन

टीका लगवाने आगे आएं
टीका लगवाने के बाद काेई दिक्कत नहीं आई। नर्सिंगकर्मियाें काे टीका लगवाने के लिए आगे आना चाहिए।
- गंगाशरण जाटव, अध्यक्ष, राजस्थान नर्सिंग एसाेसिएशन, जेएलएन

पहले दिन ही वैक्सीनेशन

पहले दिन वैक्सीनेशन करवाने के साथ ही स्टाेर के सभी कार्मिकाें काे लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। हम ताे रात तक काम करते हैं, काेई दिक्कत नहीं आई।
- महावीर कुमार, सेंट्रल स्टाेर प्रभारी

