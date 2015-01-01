पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छ भारत मिशन:बैंकर्स से संसाधनों की मदद व व्यापारियों से मांगा स्वच्छता में सहयोग

अजमेर35 मिनट पहले
व्यापारिक संघों व बैंकर्स की बैठक
  • अजमेर की स्वच्छता रैंकिग सुधारने के लिए बैठक

स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत होने वाले स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण सर्वे में अजमेर को अच्छी रैकिंग मिले, इसके लिए नगर निगम की ओर से प्रयास शुरू कर दिए गए है। इसके लिए सोमवार को व्यापारिक संघों व बैंकर्स की बैठक ली। इसमें बैंकर्स से संसाधनों की मदद व व्यापारियों से स्वछता बनाए रखने में सहयोग मांगा गया। उपायुक्त गजेन्द्रसिंह रलावता ने बताया कि स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की टीम सर्वे के लिए दिसम्बर व जनवरी माह में आना प्रस्तावित है और अजमेर की रैकिंग में सुधार हो और यहां की सफाई व्यवस्था अच्छी हो, इसके लिए व्यापारियों की बैठक ली गई। उनको दुकानों के बाहर सफाई व कचरा इधर उधर नहीं डालने के लिए सहयोग मांगा। साथ ही बैंकर्स से सीएसआर के तहत मदद मांगी ताकि संसाधन मुहैया हो। बैठक में व्यापारियों ने कचरा एकत्र करने वाले टैम्पों को दोपहर बारह बजे से एक बजे तक बाजार में भेजे जाने की मांग की गई, जिस पर उनको आश्वस्त किया ​गया कि इसी समय में कचरा टैम्पों आएगा और सभी व्यापारी अपना कचरा उसमें डालेंगे। बैंकर्स ने भी हर सम्भव मदद का भरोसा दिलाया।

