पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अजमेर में गणतंत्र दिवस:फहराया तिरंगा; प्रस्तुतियों ने मन मोहा, गाया जन-गण-मन, अधिनायक जय हो...

अजमेर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अजमेर के पटेल मैदान में अजमेर संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. वीणा प्रधान को सलामी देते स्काउट गाइड - Dainik Bhaskar
अजमेर के पटेल मैदान में अजमेर संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. वीणा प्रधान को सलामी देते स्काउट गाइड
  • जिला स्तरीय समारोह अजमेर के पटेल मैदान में, सम्भागीय आयुक्त ने किया ध्वजारोहण
  • कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना के साथ आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं समारोह

अजमेर सहित जिले भर में गणतंत्र दिवस हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। राजकीय भवनों सहित शैक्षणिक व अन्य संस्थानों में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तिरंगा फहराया गया। इस दौरान आयोजित किए जा रहे समारोह में व्यवस्थाएं कोरोना गाइड लाइन के मुताबिक की गई है।

जिला स्तरीय समारोह अजमेर के पटेल मैदान में हुआ, जहां अजमेर संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. वीणा प्रधान ने सुबह 9.30 ध्वजारोहण किया। बच्चों, स्वत़ंत्रता सेनानी एवं बुजुर्गों को उनके स्वास्थ्य की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर कार्यक्रम में आमंत्रित नहीं किया गया। कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना में कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने वाले लोग मास्क लगाकर आए और इस दौरान सोशल डिस्टेन्सिंग भी रखी। कार्यक्रम स्थल पर आगन्तुकों के लिए थर्मल स्कैनिंग तथा सैनिटाइजेशन की व्यवस्था की गई। पटेल मैदान में पुलिस जवानों, स्काउट गाइड की परेड, मार्च पास्ट हुए। शारीरिक शिक्षकों की ओर से योग, सूर्य नमस्कार व डांस के कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित भी हुए।

अजमेर के अलावा जिले के ब्यावर, किशनगढ, नसीराबाद, केकडी, पुष्कर, बिजयनगर, मसूदा, पीसांगन, सरवाड, अराई सहित अन्य कस्बों में भी समारोह आयोजित किए जा रहे है और कोराना गाइड लाइन के अनुरूप व्यवस्थाएं की गई।

अजमेर के पटेल मैदान में जिला स्तरीय समारोह में डांस की प्रस्तुति देती शिक्षिकाएं
अजमेर के पटेल मैदान में जिला स्तरीय समारोह में डांस की प्रस्तुति देती शिक्षिकाएं
पटेल मैदान में झंडारोहण कर परेड का निरीक्षण करती सम्भागीय आयुक्त डॉ.वीणा प्रधान
पटेल मैदान में झंडारोहण कर परेड का निरीक्षण करती सम्भागीय आयुक्त डॉ.वीणा प्रधान
अजमेर के पटेल मैदान में जिला स्तरीय समारोह में योग की प्रस्तुति देते शारीरिक शिक्षक
अजमेर के पटेल मैदान में जिला स्तरीय समारोह में योग की प्रस्तुति देते शारीरिक शिक्षक
कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय पर कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने ध्वजारोहण किया
कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय पर कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने ध्वजारोहण किया
पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय में जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक जगदीशचन्द्र शर्मा ने किया ध्वजारोहण व मौजूद अन्य
पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय में जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक जगदीशचन्द्र शर्मा ने किया ध्वजारोहण व मौजूद अन्य
नगर निगम अजमेर में उपायुक्त तारामती वैष्णव ने किया ध्वजारोहण व मौजूद अन्य
नगर निगम अजमेर में उपायुक्त तारामती वैष्णव ने किया ध्वजारोहण व मौजूद अन्य
अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम लिमिटेड के मुख्यालय विद्युत भवन पंचशील में समारोह में मौजूद प्रबन्ध निदेशक वी.एस. भाटी व अन्य
अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम लिमिटेड के मुख्यालय विद्युत भवन पंचशील में समारोह में मौजूद प्रबन्ध निदेशक वी.एस. भाटी व अन्य

इससे पूर्व संभागीय आयुक्त निवास पर 8.30 बजे एवं संभागीय आयुक्त कार्यालय पर सुबह 9 बजे ध्वजारोहण संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. वीणा प्रधान ने किया। जिला कलेक्टर निवास पर सुबह 8.30 बजे एवं जिला कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय पर सुबह 9 बजे ध्वजारोहण जिला कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने किया। पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय में जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक जगदीशचन्द्र शर्मा, अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम लिमिटेड के मुख्यालय विद्युत भवन पंचशील, माकड़वाली रोड पर प्रबंध निदेशक वीएस. भाटी तथा राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड में अध्यक्ष डॉ. डी.पी. जारोली, नगर निगम अजमेर में उपायुक्त तारामती वैष्णव ने ध्वजाराेहण किया।

चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से सीएमएचओ ऑफिस की ओर से तैयार किए गए काेविड-19 रथ में सजाई गई झांकी-फोटो मोहन ठाडा
चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से सीएमएचओ ऑफिस की ओर से तैयार किए गए काेविड-19 रथ में सजाई गई झांकी-फोटो मोहन ठाडा

काेविड-19 रथ आकर्षण का केन्द्र
पटेल मैदान में मंगलवार काे गणतंत्र दिवस के माैके पर परेड में सीएमएचओ ऑफिस की ओर से तैयार किया गया काेविड- 19 रथ आकर्षण का केन्द्र रहा। इस बार पूरे साल काेविड से पूरे देश ने संघर्ष किया। इस संघर्ष की गाथा के साथ इस माह काेविड वैक्सीन के रूप में मिली संजीवनी की विजयी यात्रा भी इस रथ में प्रदर्शित की गई। रथ में सबसे पहले काेविड का नेटवर्क कैसे फैला इसे बताया गया। चित्र में लापरवाही बरतने, मास्क नहीं लगाने, दाे गज की दूरी के नियमाें की पालना नहीं करने, समय पर उपचार नहीं लेने की जनजागरुकता पाेस्टर लगाए। वहीं काेविड में किस प्रकार टीम संदिग्ध मरीजाें के स्वाब लेती, काेविड वार्ड और आइसाेलेशन में किस प्रकार मरीजाें का उपचार चला, क्या सुविधाएं मिली।

तिरंगे के रंग में रेलवे स्टेशन
तिरंगे के रंग में रेलवे स्टेशन

चौराहों व भवनों की सजावट भी की गई

गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर नगर निगम की ओर से एतिहासिक गांधी भवन, नगर निगम कार्यालय में रोशनी से सजावट की गई। साथ ही शहर के मुख्य बजरंग गढ़ चौराहा, अम्बेडकर सर्किल, ज्योतिबा फुले सर्किल, मेडिकल कॉलेज चौराहा, फव्वारा सर्किल पर भी सजावट की गई है। इसी प्रकार रेलवे स्टेशन की भी तिरंगों के रंगों की रोशनी से सजावट की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें8 महीने में दूसरी बार 10 हजार से कम नए मरीज मिले; आज एक्टिव केस के मामले में भारत दुनिया में 15वें नंबर पर पहुंच सकता है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser