पुरानी याेजना:आवासन मंडल नगर निगम काे सौंपेगा पंचशील और वैशाली नगर काॅलाेनी

अजमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • पंचशील में 1035 से अधिक बने हैं मकान, जल्द पत्रावलियाें का आदान-प्रदान

अजमेर आवासन मंडल अपनी पंचशील स्थित सबसे पुरानी याेजना पंचशील काॅलाेनी ओर वैशाली नगर का जल्द ही नगर निगम प्रशासन काे साैंपने जा रहा है। आवासन मंडल ने इसकी तैयारी कर ली है। निगम आयुक्त से इस मामले में चर्चा करने के बाद इन काॅलाेनियाें के दस्तावेज संबंधित पत्रावलियां निगम काे साैंप दिए जाएंगे।

कुछ समय पूर्व निवर्तमान महापाैर धर्मेंद्र गहलाेत से इस मामले में आवासन मंडल ने चर्चा की थी लेकिन दूसरे कार्याें में व्यस्तता के कारण निगम ने इन काॅलाेनियाें की पत्रावलियां नहीं ली। अभी महापाैर का प्रभार भी आयुक्त के पास है। इसी कारण आवासन मंडल जल्द ही इन इन काॅलाेनियाें की सुपुर्दगी निगम प्रशासन काे करना चाहता है।

बिना दिए भी निगम ही संभाल रहा है
निगम के 80 वार्डाें की साफ सफाई व स्ट्रीट लाइट का कार्य भार अभी अपने स्तर पर देख रहा है। एडीए व आवासन मंडल की काॅलाेनी हाेने के बावजूद वहां निगम ही सफाई करवा रहा है क्याेंकि पार्षद उन क्षेत्राें से भी चुनकर आते हैं। निर्माण कार्य नहीं हाेने के कारण काॅलाेनियां निगम काे साैंपी जाती है।
गत दिनाें हाे चुका है विराेध
पंचशील काॅलाेनी के कुछ लाेगाें ने गत दिनाें वहां विकास कार्य करवाने के लिए प्रदर्शन किया था। इस मामले में ज्ञापन दिया गया था। यह काॅलाेनी निगम के पास आने के बाद ही वहां विकास कार्य हाेंेगे। इसी कारण आवासन मंडल पंचशील के 1035 ओर वैशाली नगर की कुछ काॅलाेनी काे निगम काे साैंपेगा।
जमीन मिलेगी ताे आवासन मंडल में बसाएगा नई काॅलाेनी
आवासन मंडल के अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि अजमेर शहर में उनके पास अब कहीं पर भी जमीन नहीं है। इसी कारण पहले की तरह मकान नहीं बनाए जा पा रहे हैं। आवासन मंडल ने एडीए प्रशासन काे कुछ जमीन दिए जाने के लिए खत लिखा था लेकिन उसका जवाब नहीं आया। यदि अजमेर विकास प्राधिकरण पंचशील, भैंरूवाड़ा, पृथ्वीराज नगर, विजयराजे सिंधिया नगर क्षेत्र में जमीन अलाॅट कर दे ताे वह फिर से मध्यम वर्ग के लिए सस्ती दराें पर मकान देने की याेजना शुरू कर सकते हैं।

