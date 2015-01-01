पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नसीराबाद के पास मिला था अधजला शव:शराब के नशे में पति ने अपने साथी के साथ मिलकर जयपुर में की हत्या, दोनों गिरफ्तार

अजमेर27 मिनट पहले
  • पूना की रहने वाली है युवती, चल रहा था मनमुटाव

युवती की हत्या कर शव को अजमेर में नसीराबाद के पास जलाने के मामले का अजमेर पुलिस ने रविवार को खुलासा कर दिया। युवती की पहचान मूलत: पूना की रहने वाली सुख शान्ति उर्फ पूजा उर्फ पायल के रूप में हुई और उसकी हत्या जयपुर में की थी। बाद में उसके शव को नसीराबाद के पास लाकर जलाने का प्रयास किया। युवती की हत्या उसके पति ने ही अपने साथी के साथ मिलकर शराब के नशे में की। पुलिस ने दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

केकडी के अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण जयनारायण मीणा ने बताया कि नसीराबाद में हाइवे के पास देराठू रोड पर 4 नवम्बर की सुबह 20 साल की युवती की अधजली लाश मिली थी। प्रारम्भिक जांच में पुलिस को पता चला कि युवती को पहले मार कर लाया गया और बाद में यहीं मौके पर पेट्रोल डालकर उसे आग लगा दी। बाद में आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए। युवती ने जींस पहना हुआ और एक पैर पर टैटू बना व काला धागा भी बंधा हुआ है। बाएं हाथ पर पायल लिखा हुआ था। युवती का शव राजकीय चिकित्सालय के चीरघर में रखवाया गया। 11 नवम्बर को शिनाख्ती के अभाव में मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम कराकर अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया।

ऐसे हुआ खुलासा
अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण जयनारायण मीणा ने बताया कि पुलिस की टीम ने जब आस पास के फुटेज की जांच की तो पुलिस को जयपुर की ओर से एक कार का आना व कुछ देर बाद ही वापस कार का जाना पता चला। इस प्रकरण में कांस्टेबल श्रीराम व कालू ने कार का पता लगाया तो कार जयपुर की निकली। बाद में जयपुर पहुंचे और कार को जब्त कर संदिग्ध गोठियाना निवासी राजू माली व उसके साथी उडीसा निवासी ओमप्रकाश से पूछताछ की। इस पर उन्होंने हत्या करना कबूल कर लिया। पुलिस ने दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

कॉल गर्ल थी युवती
एएसपी जयनारायण ने बताया कि युवती कॉल गर्ल थी और करीब चार साल पहले राजू माली के सम्पर्क में आई। बाद में राजू ने उससे शादी कर ली। लेकिन इनका मनमुटाव चल रहा था और 3 नवम्बर की रात राजू ने शराब पी और अपने साथी ओमप्रकाश के साथ मिलकर आम्रपाली में रह रही युवती की हत्या कर दी। बाद में उसकी लाश को नसीराबाद के पास लाकर पटका और यहीं पर पेटोल डालकर आग लगा दी। आरोपियों ने पूछताछ में बताया कि उनका ईरादा तो बहुत दूर ले जाकर जलाने का था लेकिन कार में पेटोल खत्म होने के कारण यहीं पर जला दिया और बाद में फरार हो गए।

