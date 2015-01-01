पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

5 दिन में सुलझा हत्या का मामला:अवैध संबंध के शक में पति ने ही गला घोंटकर कर दिया था पत्नी का मर्डर

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आराेपी।
  • आरोपी पति ने लूट का मामला बनाने की नाकाम काेशिश की, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

कंचन नगर में रविवार रात मकान में घुसकर महिला की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने मृतका के पति आशिक अली काे गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस तफ्तीश में खुलासा हुआ है कि आरोपी अवैध संबंध काे लेकर पत्नी पर शक करता था। दाेनाें के बीच पिछले कई दिनाें से अनबन भी चल रही थी। दाेनाें के बीच झगड़ा और हाथापाई भी हाेती रहती थी। घटना के दाैरान 1 नवंबर की रात भी दाेनाें के बीच झगड़ा हुआ था।

गुस्से में आशिक ने भारी वस्तु से पत्नी के सिर पर प्रहार कर उसे लहूलुहान कर दिया, बाद में उसका गला घाेंटकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। आरोपी ने पुलिस काे गुमराह करने के लिए वारदात काे लूट का रूप देने की नाकाम काेशिश की थी। इसके तहत उसने घर का सामान बिखेर दिया और पत्नी के गहने व नकदी पार कर दी थी। एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप के अनुसार पुलिस के टीम वर्क का नतीजा है कि वारदात के पांच दिन के भीतर हत्या की गुत्थी सुलझा कर आरोपी काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पुलिस तफ्तीश काे गुमराह करता रहा आशिक

रामगंज थाना क्षेत्र के कंचननगर निवासी आशिक अली ने पुलिस काे बयान दिया था कि रविवार रात अज्ञात लुटेरों ने मकान में घुसकर पत्नी खातून बेगम पर कातिलाना हमला कर उसे बेहाेश कर दिया। लुटेरों ने मकान का सामान खंगाला और जेवर व नकदी ले गए। वारदात के समय पत्नी घर में अकेली थी। वह रात काे अपने भाई के घर चला गया था।

सुबह करीब साढ़े सात बजे इलाके के लाेगाें ने पत्नी खातून बेगम काे लहूलुहान हालत में घर में पड़ा देखा ताे उसे जेएलएन अस्पताल ले गए, जहां जांच के बाद डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घाेषित कर दिया। पुलिस के अनुसार सुबह महिला की सांस चल रही थी। मृतका के पति के बयान के आधार पर प्रारंभिक ताैर पर माना जा रहा है कि वारदात चाेरी और लूट के लिए की गई है, लेकिन घटनास्थल का मुआयना करने के बाद यह शक पक्का हाे गया था कि वारदात में मकान से पूरी तरह परिचित व्यक्ति का हाथ हाे सकता है।

पुलिस काे आशिक के बयान पर इसलिए भी शक था कि आशिक अली जब अपने भाई के घर जाने का कहकर निकल गया था तब पत्नी खातून बेगम घर में अकेली ही थी। घर में अकेली हाेने के कारण उसने भीतर से मेन गेट की कुंडी जरूर लगाई हाेगी।

मकान की बनावट इस तरह की है कि भीतर घुसने के लिए मेन गेेट से ही हाेकर जाना पड़ेगा। इस आधार पर माना जा रहा था कि हमलावर मृतका का परिचित ही था जाे मेनगेट खुलवा कर ही भीतर पहुंचा और खातून बेगम काे अकेली पाकर उसने वारदात काे अंजाम दिया।

पुलिस के सामने पत्नी का शाेक मनाता रहा शातिर, लेकिन झूठ की पाेल खुली

थाना प्रभारी सत्येन्द्र नेगी के अनुसार लूट, चाेरी और पारिवारिक या अन्य लाेगाें से रंजिश तीनाें ही बिंदुओं पर जांच काे आगे बढ़ाया गया। तफ्तीश में परत-दर-परत तथ्य सामने आए ताे शक की सुई मृतका के पति आशिक अली पर ठहर गई। आशिक काे प्राइम सस्पेक्ट मानते हुए पुलिस ने जांच की ताे हत्या की गुत्थी सुलझ गई। आरोपी शुरुआत से ही पुलिस के सामने यह दर्शाता रहा कि वह पत्नी की माैत से काफी दुखी है।

घर में नाते-रिश्तेदाराें के बीच शाेक करने का नाटक करता रहा। यही कारण रहा कि पुलिस ने तीन दिन तक उसे डिटेन नहीं किया, लेकिन इस बीच पुलिस टीम ने घटना के दाैरान आशिक की माैजूदगी के साक्ष्य और गवाह जुटा लिए थे। शुक्रवार काे उससे मनाेवैज्ञानिक तरीके से पूछताछ की गई ताे पहले ताे वह खुद काे निर्दाेष बताता रहा, बाद में टूट गया और जुर्म कबूल कर लिया।

सिर पर भारी वस्तु से प्रहार किया और गला दबाकर दम घाेंटा

आराेपी आशिक अली ने पुलिस तफ्तीश में कबूल किया है कि शक के कारण पत्नी के साथ उसका राेजाना झगड़ा हाेता था। घटना के दाैरान 1 नवंबर काे भी झगड़ा हुआ था। उसने पत्नी के सिर पर भारी वस्तु से प्रहार किया और बाद में उसका गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। वारदात काे लूट का बनाने के लिए ही उसने जेवर व नकदी पार की और भाई के घर चला गया था।

टीम वर्क से मिली कामयाबी

एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप के अनुसार मामले में एडिशनल एसपी सुनीत तेवतिया, सीओ मुकेश साेनी के नेतृत्व में थाना प्रभारी रामगंज सत्येन्द्र नेगी, भगवान गंज चौकी प्रभारी एएसआई राजाराम, थाना प्रभारी क्लाॅक टावर, आदर्श नगर, रामगंज और जिला पुलिस की स्पेशल टीम के संयुक्त प्रयासाें से वारदात की गुत्थी सुलझ सकी है।

