सर्दी के तेवर तल्ख:बर्फीली हवाओं व गलन ने किया परेशान, सुबह 7 डिग्री पहुंचा तापमान

अजमेर28 मिनट पहले
सुबह करीब आठ बजे तक ग्रामीण क्षेत्र व शहर के बाहरी ईलाकों में कोहरा देखा गया।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण जम्मू-कश्मीर और हिमाचल प्रदेश सहित अन्य पहाड़ी इलाकों में हुई बर्फबारी के बाद अजमेर के न्यूनतम तापमान में लगातार गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। पिछले दिनाें से बर्फीली हवाएं चलने से लगातार ठंड बढ़ रही है। गुरुवार सुबह सुबह पांच बजे तापमान 7 डिग्री तक गिर गया, वहीं सुबह आठ बजे तापमान 9 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

सुबह व रात के समय शीतलहर व गलन के कारण कपकपी छूट गई। दिन के समय भी सर्द हवाओं व गलन के कारण गर्म कपडे पहनने को मजबूर है। सर्दी के तेवर इतने तेज थे कि शहर के दूरदराज और खासताैर से ग्रामीण इलाकाें में लाेग अलाव जलाकर तापते नजर आए। सुबह करीब आठ बजे तक ग्रामीण क्षेत्र व शहर के बाहरी ईलाकों में कोहरा देखा गया।

सर्दी तेज हाेते ही रूम हीटर और गर्म कपड़ाें की सेल अचानक बढ़ गई। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स शाॅप पर शहरवासी रूम हीटर के तरह-तरह के माॅडल्स खरीद रहे हैं। बिजली बचाने में किफायती माॅडल्स की डिमांड ज्यादा है। वहीं गर्म कपड़ाें की बाजाराें में लाेगाें की भीड़ देखी जा सकती है। सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही बड़े शाेरूमाें, शहर के बाजाराें और गर्म कपड़ाें से सजे बाजाराें में खरीदारों की आवाजाही बढ़ गई। गौरतलब है कि बुधवार काे न्यूनतम तापमान 9.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस, जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 21.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। सुबह की आर्द्रता 62 फीसदी और शाम की आर्द्रता 47 फीसदी दर्ज की गई।

