पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

माध्यमिक शिक्षा बाेर्ड के निर्देश:निजी स्कूलों ने परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने में आनाकानी की तो कार्रवाई होगी, हेल्पलाइन नंबर भी जारी

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

माध्यमिक शिक्षा बाेर्ड ने परीक्षा फाॅर्म भरने में आनकानी करने वाले निजी स्कूलों के लिए चेतावनी जारी की है। बाेर्ड प्रशासन ने कहा है कि ऐसा करने वाले स्कूलों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर 0145-2632866, 2632867 और2632868 भी जारी किया गया है। किसी प्रकार की अड़चन आने पर विद्यार्थी या अभिभावक इस पर सूचना दे सकते हैं।

बाेर्ड चेयरमैन डाॅ. डीपी जाराेली ने कहा कि बच्चाें काे बाेर्ड परीक्षाओं के लिए आवेदन करने के लिए पूरा माैका दिया जाएगा। निजी स्कूलाें का नैतिक दायित्व है कि जाे विद्यार्थी उनके स्कूल में कई वर्षाें तक अध्ययन कर बाेर्ड परीक्षा देने के याेग्य बना है उसके आवेदन में किसी भी प्रकार की अड़चन न आने दी जाए। ऐसा करना अमानवीय श्रेणी में आता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें