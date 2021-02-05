पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात से पहले हत्थे चढे़:अवैध पिस्टल व दो जिंदा कारतूस बरामद, दो युवक गिरफ्तार

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
रामगंज थाना पुलिस की ओर से पकडे़ गए दो युवक - Dainik Bhaskar
  • अजमेर के रामगंज थाना पुलिस की कार्रवाई

अजमेर में वारदात की फिराक में अवैध हथियार पिस्टल व दो जिंदा कारतूस सहित घूम रहे दो युवकों को रामगंज थाना पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस आरोपित से पूछताछ कर रही है।

बरामद पिस्टल व कारतूस
जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक जगदीश चन्द्र शर्मा ने बताया कि एचएमटी ग्राउण्ड के पासदो युवक संदिग्ध नजर आए, पूछताछ कर तलाशी ली तो सराधना मांगलियावास अजमेर निवासी पिन्टु नोगिया (27) के कब्जे से एक पिस्टल व अनिल रेगर (27) के कब्जे से दो जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए गए। प्रारभिक पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने हथियार वारदात के लिए लाना कबूल किया। वारदात के बारे में आरोपियों से गहन पूछताछ की जा रही है। पुलिस टीम में रामगंज थाना प्रभारी सतेन्द्र सिह नेगी, हैड कांस्टेबल शील कुमार, प्रेम प्रकाश, सन्दीप और मनीष शामिल थे।

