शरद पूर्णिमा:आसमान से आज बरसेगा इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने वाला अमृत

अजमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • चंद्रमा की रोशनी में रखी खीर का लगेगा ठाकुरजी और महालक्ष्मीजी को भोग

शरद पूर्णिमा शुक्रवार को मनाई जाएगी। इस वर्ष मनाई जाने वाली शरद पूर्णिमा इसलिए भी खास है, क्योंकि इस दिन शाम को बनाई और रात में चंद्रमा की शीतल किरणों में रखा गया खीर का प्रसाद इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के साथ-साथ कमजोर हुए श्वास तंत्र और फेफड़ाें को फायदा देने वाली रहेगी। मान्यता है कि इस दिन चंद्रमा की रोशनी से भी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है। इसे चंद्र रोशनी स्नान भी कहते हैं।

ज्योतिष एवं पंचांगों के मुताबिक शुक्रवार शाम को 5.45 पर पूर्णिमा प्रारंभ हो जाएगी जो पूर्ण रात्रि में रहेगी। 31 अक्टूबर शनिवार को पूर्णिमा रात 8.18 बजे तक रहेगी। इसलिए शरद पूर्णिमा शुक्रवार को ही मनाई जाएगी। पुष्कर के पंडित कैलाशनाथ दाधीच के अनुसार इस दिन चंद्रमा पूर्ण कलाओं से विकसित रहेंगे। इस दिन खीर का प्रसाद बनाने और भोग लगाने का विशेष महत्व है। इसी दिन भगवान कृष्ण ने गोपियों के साथ महारास किया था, इसलिए इस दिन का महत्व भगवान कृष्ण की भक्ति के लिए भी श्रेयस्कर है।
महालक्ष्मी की आराधना के लिए भी खास
पंचशील विशाल नगर निवास पं.विष्णु दाधीच के अनुसार शरद पूर्णिमा का दिन मां महालक्ष्मी की आराधना के लिए भी खास है। चूंकि इस बार शरद पूर्णिमा भी शुक्रवार को है, इसलिए इसका महत्व और ज्यादा हो गया है। बंगाली समाज में शरद पूर्णिमा को ही महालक्ष्मी पूजन किया जाता है। इस दिन रात्रि में 12 बजे भगवान विष्णु, मां महालक्ष्मी और अपने इष्ट देव को चंद्रमा में रखी खीर का भोग लगाना चाहिए। रात्रि 12 बजे तक पवित्रता के साथ आमजन श्री सूक्त, श्री गोपाल सहस्त्रनाम का पाठ एवं हवन कर सकते है।
ऐसे बनाए खीर का प्रसाद
देशी गाय के दूध और चावल की संध्याकाल के समय खीर बना ले। इसे यथा संभव चांदी या फिर स्टील के पात्र में रखे। ठंडा होने के बाद पात्र के मुंह को सफेद सूती वस्त्र से ढक दें और छत या पोर्च में ऐसे स्थान पर रखे जहां सीधे चंद्रमा की शीतल किरणें इस पर पड़ें।

ऐसे बढ़ती है शरद पूर्णिमा पर इम्यूनिटी
ज्योतिष के अनुसार प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को कम से कम 30 मिनट तक शरद पूर्णिमा की किरणों में रहना चाहिए। इसके लिए रात में 10 से 12 बजे का समय ज्यादा उपयुक्त है। इस दिन चंद्रमा अपनी 16 कलाओं के साथ अमृत बरसाता है। जिससे रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है। स्वयं श्रीकृष्ण ने इसी दिन महारास किया। मां महालक्ष्मी, देवराज इंद्र भी इस दिन पृथ्वी का भ्रमण करते हैं।
आयुर्वेद के अनुसार
इस दिन चंद्रमा की 16 कलाओं के साथ अमृत बरसता है। जिसे खीर में संचित कर ग्रहण किया जाए तो उससे श्वास, फेफड़े के रोग को दूर करने की क्षमता होती है। इससे रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता तो बढ़ती ही है। यदि खीर को चांदी के बर्तन में रखा जाए तो उसके औषधीय गुण और भी ज्यादा कारगर हो जाते है। नेत्र ज्योति बढ़ाने के लिए इस दिन चांदनी रात में सुई पिरोने की भी परंपरा है।

