पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुराग:महिलाओं की हत्या के दाेनों मामलों में पुलिस काे मिले अहम सुराग, लूट की मंशा से नहीं हुई वारदातें

अजमेर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रामगंज थाना क्षेत्र में पिछले दिनाें दाे महिलाओं के कत्ल की गुत्थी सुलझाने में पुलिस जुटी हुई है। दाेनाें वारदाताें में एक समानता यह पाई गई है कि वारदातें लूट या चाेरी की मंशा से नहीं की गई, बल्कि रंजिशवश हत्या की गई। दाेनाें ही मामलाें में पुलिस काे वारदात में मृतकाओं के करीबी और परिचित लाेगाें का हाथ हाेने का शक है। पुलिस ने संदिग्ध लाेगाें काे जांच के दायरे में लिया है।

थाना प्रभारी सत्येन्द्र नेगी के अनुसार शीघ्र ही दाेनाें मामलाें में आराेपियाें की गिरफ्तारी हाेगी। रामगंज थाना इलाका स्थित हबीब नगर दौराई में अजमेर डेयरी फाटक के निकट मकान में घुसकर खातून बेगम की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस काे अहम सुराग हासिल हुए है। प्रारंभिक ताैर पर पुलिस यह मान रही थी कि वारदात लूट या चाेरी की मंशा से की गई है, क्याेंकि मृतका के पति ने घर से जेवरात और नकदी गायब हाेने की

जानकारी पुलिस काे दी थी, लेकिन पुलिस तफ्तीश में यह सामने आया है कि वारदात में मृतका के करीबी का हाथ है। पुलिस ने मृतका के परिजनाें और उसके अन्य परिचिताें काे निगरानी में रखा है। थाना प्रभारी सत्येन्द्र नेगी का कहना है कि वारदात लूट या चाेरी की मंशा से नहीं हुई है। लूट वाले एंगल पर पुलिस ने तफ्तीश की है, लेकिन पुष्टि नहीं हुई। खातून बेगम की हत्या लूट के मकसद से नहीं हुई है।
कचरा बीनने वाली चमेली की हत्या भी रंजिशवश
गौरतलब है कि रविवार काे ही दौराई के निकट बकरा मंडी के पास ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में सांसी बस्ती निवासी 55 वर्षीय चमेली का शव मिला था। उसके हाथ पैर रस्सी से बंधे हुए थे। जिससे माना जा रहा था कि अज्ञात लाेगाें ने उसकी हत्या करके शव को सुनसान जगह पर फेंक दिया। रामगंज थाना पुलिस की जांच में यह सामने आया है कि चमेली की हत्या लूट की मंशा से नहीं हुई है, क्याेंकि उसके पैराें में चांदी के कड़े अाैर कानाें

में जेवर माैजूद मिले हैं। आराेपियाें ने वारदात काे अंजाम देकर उसकी लाश सुनसान जगह पर फैंकी थी। माना जा रहा है कि हत्या में उसके परिचित या परिजनाें के परिचिताें का हाथ है। पुलिस इस दिशा में तफ्तीश कर रही है। मृतका के साथ घर में उसकी नाबालिग पाेती ओर पाेता रहते थे।

कुंडी खुलवाकर घर में घुसा था हत्यारा, परिचित हाेने का शक
पुलिस के अनुसार प्रारंभिक जांच में सामने आया है कि रविवार रात करीब साढ़े आठ बजे तक आशिक अली अपनी पत्नी खातून बेगम के साथ घर में ही था। इसके बाद वह अपने भाई के घर जाने का कहकर निकल गया था। खातून बेगम घर में अकेली ही थी। माना जा रहा है कि घर में अकेली हाेने के कारण उसने भीतर से मेन गेट की कुंडी जरूर लगाई हाेगी।

मकान की बनावट इस तरह की है कि भीतर घुसने के लिए मेन गेेट से ही हाेकर जाना पड़ेगा। इस अाधार पर माना जा रहा है कि हमलावर मेनगेट खुलवा कर ही भीतर पहुंचा और खातून बेगम काे अकेली पाकर उसने वारदात काे अंजाम दिया। खातून के सिर पर घातक वार कर उसे लहूलुहान किया गया है। उसका गला दबाने की भी काेशिश की गई है। घर का सामान बिखरा पड़ा था, इससे माना जा रहा है कि मृतका ने हमलावर का डटकर मुकाबला भी किया था। पुलिस का मानना है कि वारदात में मृतका के परिचित या पति के परिचित का हाथ हाे सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें