पटाखे प्रदूषण नहीं बल्कि खुशियां फैलाते है...:अजमेर में पटाखा व्यापारियों ने स्लोगन लिखे बैनर लेकर जताया विरोध

अजमेर39 मिनट पहले
स्लोगन लिखे बैनर लेकर अजमेर में पटाखा व्यापारियों ने विरोध प्रकट किया
  • मुख्यमंत्री के नाम जिला कलक्टर को सौंपा ज्ञापन, लाइसेंस जारी करने की मांग की

पटाखे प्रदूषण नहीं बल्कि खुशियां फैलाते है..., पटाखों के बिना बच्चों की दीवाली कैसी..., पटाखों से ज्यादा प्रदूषण गाडियों की धुंए से होता है..., समस्त भारत पर पटाखों पर कहीं भी रोक नहीं..., राजस्थान में ही क्यों लगाई रोक..., पटाखों के अनुज्ञा पत्र जारी करें...जैसे कईं स्लोगन लिखे बैनर लेकर अजमेर में पटाखा व्यापारियों ने विरोध प्रकट किया। कलेक्टेट पहुंचे व्यापारियों ने जिला कलक्टर को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। अजमेर खुदरा पटाखा व्यापार संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष गोविन्द गर्ग, हरीश बंसल, सत्येन्द्र जैन, संतोष सैन आदि ने ज्ञापन में बताया कि वर्तमान में नये केमिकल फॉर्मूले के तहत निर्धारित मापदण्डों के अधीन ही ग्रीन पटाखों का निर्माण हो रहा है जो न तो स्वास्थ्य पर विपरीत प्रभाव डालते हैं और न ही पर्यावरण को प्रदूषित करते हैं। इस संबंध में सुप्रीम कोर्ट की ओर से जारी गाईडलाईन की पालना में ही समस्त पटाखा निर्माण एवं विक्रय किया जा रहा है। व्यापारियों ने बताया कि अन्य किसी भी प्रदेश में सरकारों की ओर से ऐसी रोक नहीं लगाई गई है जबकि वहां भी इन्हीं पटाखों का विक्रय किया जा रहा है। व्यवसायियों को पटाखे खरीदने के लिये कई माह पूर्व अग्रिम बुकिंग व एडवांस भुगतान करना होता है। कोविड महामारी के बावजूद व्यापारियों ने जैसे तैसे राशि की व्यवस्था कर अग्रिम भुगतान किया हुआ है। ऐसे में लाईसेंस न मिलने के कारण व्यापारी भारी मानसिक अवसाद में भी हैं। इस पर रोक हटाई जानी चाहिए, ताकि माल का निस्तारण किया जा सके।

