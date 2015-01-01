पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • In The Second Year Too, Talent Did Not Get The Laptop, In 2018, A Budget Of Rs 48 Crore Was Received For The Entire State, After This The Budget Was Not Released

लैपटॉप:दूसरे साल भी प्रतिभाओं को नहीं मिले लैपटॉप, 2018 में प्रदेश भर के लिए मिला था 48 करोड़ रुपए का बजट, इसके बाद जारी नहीं हुआ बजट

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
लैपटॉप योजना

प्रदेश के प्रतिभावान विद्यार्थियों को लगातार दूसरी बार लैपटाप नहीं मिल पाए हैं। गत वर्ष और मौजूदा वर्ष में यह लैपटॉप मिलते तो विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करने में काफी मदद मिलती। मौजूदा समय में बड़ी संख्या में विद्यार्थियों के पास ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करने के लिए मोबाइल या लैपटॉप नहीं हैं, जबकि गुजरे 8 महीने से ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई चल रही है। जो विद्यार्थी लैपटॉप पाने के पात्र है, उनके अभिभावक अब स्कूलों में

पूछताछ कर रहे है कि लैपटॅाप कब मिलेंगे। 2018 में प्रतिभावान विद्यार्थियों को लैपटॉप वितरण के लिए 48 करोड़ का बजट जारी हुआ था। इसके बाद वर्ष 2019 और 2020 में बजट जारी नहीं किया गया। वर्ष 2018 में प्रदेश में 27900 प्रतिभाशाली विद्यार्थियों को लैपटॉप दिए गए थे, इनमें से करीब 800 से 1000 विद्यार्थी अजमेर जिले के थे। एक लैपटॉप की कीमत करीब 17 हजार रुपए थी।

यह है लैपटॉप योजना
सरकारी स्कूल के कक्षा पांचवी में 80 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक लाने वाला एक स्कूल से एक विद्यार्थी, कक्षा 10 और 12 वीं में 80 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक हासिल करने वाले प्रत्येक विद्यार्थी को लैपटाॅप दिए जाते हैं। लैपटाॅप वितरण का आधार वरीयता होती है।

