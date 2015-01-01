पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस सेवादल ने जताया रोष:गैस सिलेंडर दरों में बढोतरी व सब्सिडी खत्म कर तोड़ दी आमजन की कमर

अजमेर15 मिनट पहले
कांग्रेस सेवादल ने जताया रोष
  • प्रधानमंत्री के नाम पत्र जिला कलक्टर को सौंपा

अजमेर शहर कांग्रेस सेवादल की ओर से रसोई गैस सिलेंडर की दरों में बढोतरी के विरोध में गांधी भवन पर ​धरना देकर रोष जताया। साथ ही जिला कलक्टर को प्रधानमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन देकर रसोई गैस सिलेंडर की दरों को कम करने व सब्सिडी फिर से शुरू करने की मंाग की है।

सेवादल के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष शैलेन्द्र अग्रवाल ने बताया कि केन्द्र सरकार के साढ़े छह वर्ष के कार्यकाल में घरेलू रसोई गैस सिलेंडर पर लगभग 290 रुपये प्रति सिलेंडर की वृद्धि की गई। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को पत्र भेजकर बताया जाएगा कि 2014 में यूपीए सरकार के समय सब्सिडी वाले घरेलू सिलेंडर की दर 414 रुपये प्रति सिलेंडर थी और अब आपकी सरकार की ओर से प्रति सिलेंडर की कीमत 698 रुपये कर दी है और सब्सिडी भी खत्म कर दी गयी है। एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडर की कीमतों में वृद्धि करने व सब्सिडी बंद करने पर यह निर्णय जनविरोधी है। केन्द्र सरकार ने गैस की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी कर व सब्सिडी बंद कर आम जनता की कमर तोड़ दी है। भाजपा सरकार महंगाई पर कोई अंकुश नहीं लगा पाई है। मई 2020 से ही उपभोक्ताओं के खाते में एलपीजी गैस की सब्सिडी नहीं आ रही है। अतः केन्द्र सरकार एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडर की कीमतों में कमी कर सब्सिडी पुनः शुरू करे।

