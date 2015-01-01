पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर कॉलेज में हंगामा:प्राध्यापकों से अभद्रता, पुलिस ने छात्रों को खदेड़ा, प्रिंसीपल ने दी रिपोर्ट

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीसीए से छ़ात्र को ऐसे पकड़कर ले गई पुलिस
  • एनसीसी आर्मी विंग भर्ती को लेकर हुआ विवाद

अजमेर के सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान राजकीय कॉलेज में एनसीसी आर्मी विंग की भर्ती प्रक्रिया को लेकर कुछ छात्रों ने हंगामा कर दिया। छात्रों ने प्राध्यापकों के साथ भी अभद्रता की। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने हंगामा कर रहे छात्रों को खदेड़ा और कुछ छात्रों को पकडकर थाने ले गई। बाद में इस मामले में प्राचार्य की ओर से पुलिस में रिपोर्ट भी दी गई। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

जीसीए से हंगामा करते छ़ात्र व मौजूद पुलिस
जीसीए से हंगामा करते छ़ात्र व मौजूद पुलिस

कॉलेज प्राचार्य एम.एल. अग्रवाल ने बताया कि एनसीसी आर्मी विंग की भर्ती प्रक्रिया के लिए पूर्व में ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे गए। इसके लिए पर्याप्त समय दिया गया और दो बार डेट भी बढाई। चयन प्रक्रिया भी ऑनलाइन हुई और आवेदन करने वाले 544 छात्रों में से 158 छात्रों का चयन हुआ। इसके बाद कॉलेज के एनसीसी सीओ की ओर से 25 नवम्बर को शारीरिक परीक्षा तय की गई। इस दौरान कुछ वंचित और आवेदन नहीं कर पाने वाले छात्र आए और हंगामा कर प्राध्यापक मनोज यादव व विनय कुमार से अभद्रता की और बाद में पुलिस कुछ छात्रों को पकडकर ले गई। प्राध्यापकों की शिकायत के आधार पर क्लॉक टावर थाने में हर्ष लाम्बा व उसके साथियों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दी गई है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि कॉलेज में प्रवेश पर पाबंदी के बावजूद गत दिनों कॉलेज के गेट पर छात्रों ने केक काटा और प्राचार्य से अभद्रता भी की। इस सम्बन्ध में बात करने पर प्राचार्य अग्रवाल ने बताया कि कॉलेज की अनुशासन कमेटी में मामला रखा जाएगा और नियमानुसार कार्रवाई होगी।

