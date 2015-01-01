पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर में कायस्थ समाज की परम्परा:लक्ष्मी पूजन से भी पहले पूजे जाते है ईष्ट देव भैरूं बाबा

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
भैरव मन्दिर मेें पूजा करते पुजारी
  • मान्यता है कि यहां पूजन से दूर होता है शादी में व्यवधान

दीपावली पर लक्ष्मी पूजन तो होता ही है, लेकिन अजमेर के कायस्थ समाज की ओर से लक्ष्मी पूजन से भी पहले अपने ईष्ट देव भैरु जी की पूजा अर्चना की जाती है। ऐसी भी मान्यता है कि यहां पूजा अर्चना करने से शादी का व्यवधान दूर होता है। यही कारण है कि इन्हें शादी वाले भैरूजी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है।

भैरव मन्दिर मेें भैरवनाथ
भैरव मन्दिर मेें भैरवनाथ

अजमेर के पुष्कर रोड आना सागर के पास स्थित भैरव मन्दिर मेें सुबह से पूजा अर्चना के लिए लोगों का परिवार सहित आना शुरू हो गया। भैरुनाथ समिति के सचिव अशोक माथुर ने बताया कि कोरोना के कारण यहां इस बार मेला नहीं भरा लेकिन लोगों की आवाजाही है। ​भैरवनाथ शिव के रूप है और हमारे चौकीदार है। यहां हमारे समाज में शादी देव के नाम से विख्यात है और माना जाता है कि जिसकी भी शादी में कोई व्यवधान होता है तो वो दीप जलाए तो मन्नत पूरी होती है। दीवाली के दिन यहां पर लक्ष्मी पूजन से पहले पूजा अर्चना कर भैरु जी को प्रसन्न किया जाता है। पुजारी ललित ओझा ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी को लेकर जारी गाइड लाइन का यहां पर पूरा पालन किया जा रहा है और यही कारण है कि पूजा अर्चना की जा रही है लेकिन लोग भीड में नहीं आ रहे।

भैरव मन्दिर
भैरव मन्दिर
