नोटिफिकेशन जारी:डाक घर बचत बैंक खातों में अब 500 रुपए का न्यूनतम बैलेंस रखना जरूरी

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • अब नया खाता भी 500 रुपए से ही खुलेगा, न्यूनतम बैलेंस नहीं हाेने पर कटेंगे 100 रुपए

डाक घर के बचत बैंक खातों में अब कम से कम 500 रुपए का न्यूनतम बैलेंस होना जरूरी होगा। साथ ही अब नए खाते भी न्यूनतम 500 रुपए की राशि से ही खुलेंगे। जानकारी के अनुसार 12 दिसंबर 2019 को भारत सरकार ने एक गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर डाकघर बचत बैंक खातों में न्यूनतम बैलेंस को 50 से बढ़ाकर 500 रुपए कर दिया था।

इन आदेशों के अनुसार खाते में न्यूनतम बैलेंस 500 रुपए करने के लिए ग्राहकों को एक वर्ष का समय दिया गया था जिसकी मियाद 11 दिसम्बर 2020 को पूरी होने जा रही है। इसके बाद यदि बचत बैंक खाते में 500 रुपए से कम होते हैं खाता धारक को जल्द से जल्द बचत खाते में न्यूनतम 500 रुपए जमा करवाने होंगे। नए नियम डाकघर बचत खाता खुलवाने पर भी लागू होगा। नया खाता अब 50 की जगह 500 रुपए से ही खुलेगा। न्यूनतम बैलेंस खाते में रखा जाना भी खाताधारक के लिए आवश्यक रहेगा।

खाता स्वतः ही बंद हो जाएगा
यदि नियत तारीख 11 दिसम्बर 2020 के बाद भी बचत खातों में न्यूनतम बैलेंस नहीं रखा गया हो तो इस स्थिति में 100 रुपए का रख रखाव शुल्क काटा जाएगा और अगर शुल्क कटौती के उपरांत आपके खाते में बैलेंस शून्य हो जाता है तो ऐसी परिस्थिति में खाता स्वतः ही बंद हो जाएगा।

  • राजस्थान दक्षिणी क्षेत्र के 8 डाक मंडल अजमेर, भीलवाड़ा, बांसवाड़ा, बारां, बूंदी, चित्तौड़गढ़, डूंगरपुर, झालावाड़, कोटा, प्रतापगढ़, राजसमन्द, टोंक एवं उदयपुर जिले के खाताधारकों से आग्रह है कि 11 दिसंबर के पहले नियमानुसार अपने खाते में 500 रुपए बैलेंस रखें, साथ ही सभी डाक प्रवर अधीक्षकों को भी इस मामले में दिशा निर्देश दिए गए हैं। - कर्नल सुशील कुमार, पोस्टमास्टर जनरल, राजस्थान दक्षिणी क्षेत्र, अजमेर
