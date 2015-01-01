पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलापूर्ति प्रभावित:30 घंटे के काम के लिए लेना पड़ा 50 घंटे का शट डाउन, पाइप लाइन को खाली करने व भरने में बीतते है 20 घंटे

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
पम्पिंग बंद करने के करीब दस घंटे बाद पाइप लाइन खाली हुई और ऐसे में गुरुवार सुबह करीब 8 बजे से काम शुरू हो पाया।
  • आज स्टोरेज से मिला पानी, कल बिल्कुल नहीं मिलेगा
  • शट डाउन के कारण दो दिन के बजाय चार दिन के अन्तराल में मिलेगा पानी

जलदाय विभाग की ओर से पाइप लाइन व पंपों के रखरखाव के लिए 50 घंटे का शटडाउन बुधवार रात दस बजे लिया। ऐसे में अजमेर ​सहित जिले भर में स्टोरेज किए गए पानी की आपूर्ति गुरुवार को की गई, लेकिन शुक्रवार को बिलकुल जलापूर्ति नहीं होगी। इस 50 घंटे के शट डाउन में तीस घंटे ही काम होगा, जबकि 20 घंटे तो पाइप लाइन को खाली करने व भरने में बीतेगा।

शट डाउन के कारण 48 घंटे यानि दो दिन के अन्तराल में होने वाली जलापूर्ति अब 96 घंटे यानि चार दिन के अन्तराल में होगी। ऐसे में गुरुवार से शनिवार तक अजमेर शहर, ब्यावर, किशनगढ़, केकड़ी, सरवाड़, पुष्कर एवं पेराफेरी गांवों, पंचायत समिति पीसांगन एवं जवाजा के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में शट डाउन के कारण जलापूर्ति प्रभावित रहेगी।

रात को पम्पिंग बंद, सुबह से शुरू हुआ काम
जलदाय विभाग ने पाइप लाइनों और पंप सेट की मरम्मत और रखरखाव के लिए बुधवार रात 10 बजे से पानी की पम्पिंग बंद कर 50 घंटे का शट-डाउन लिया। पम्पिंग बंद करने के करीब दस घंटे बाद पाइप लाइन खाली हुई और ऐसे में गुरुवार सुबह करीब 8 बजे से काम शुरू हो पाया। पम्पिंग ​स्टेशनों में नोन रिटर्न वॉल लगाने के साथ पाइप लाइन लीकेज को दुरस्त करने के काम शामिल थे, ताकि पानी की लीकेज से व्यर्थ बरबादी नहीं हो।

पहले से तैयारी, ताकि समय पर हो काम
जलदाय विभाग ने शट डाउन लेेने से पहले ही चिहिृनत स्थानों पर आवश्यक सामान व उपकरण जैसे नोन रिटर्न वाल, एयर वाल आदि भिजवा दिए ताकि समय पर काम हो सके। जलदाय विभाग के अनुसार गुरुवार सुबह काम शुरू हुआ है और सभी काम पूर्ण कर करीब तीस घंटे बाद यानि शुक्रवार को दोपहर में पानी की ​पम्पिंग शुरू कर दी जाएगी। इसके बाद करीब दस घंटे पाइप लाइन को भरने में बीतेंगे। इसके बाद शहरों में जलापूर्ति शुरू हो पाएगी।

स्टोरेज से मिला एक दिन का सहारा
अजमेर शहर, ब्यावर, किशनगढ़, केकड़ी, सरवाड़, पुष्कर एवं पेराफेरी गांवों, पंचायत समिति पीसांगन एवं जवाजा के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में शट डाउन के कारण जलापूर्ति प्रभावित रही लेकिन इन स्थानों पर पानी का स्टोरेज है और रात दस बजे तक पानी की पम्पिंग भी हुई, ऐसे में गुरुवार को स्टोरेज से पानी की जलापूर्ति की गई। शुक्रवार को बिलकुल पानी की जलापूर्ति नहीं होगी। शनिवार को भी उन क्षेत्रों में पानी मिलेगा, जहां पर बुधवार को पानी मिला। गुरुवार वाले क्षेत्रों को रविवार को पानी मिलेगा।

