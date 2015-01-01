पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर जेल का निरीक्षण:तकनीक का उपयोग कर मजबूत करेंगे जेलों की सुरक्षा

अजमेर19 मिनट पहले
जेल का निरीक्षण करते डीआईजी व मौजूद अन्य अधिकारी
  • एसओजी के डीआईजी शरत कविराज ने किया निरीक्षण

अजमेर सेंट्रल जेल का जयपुर से आए स्पेशल आपरेशन ग्रुप के उप​महानिरीक्षक शरत कविराज ने व्यवस्थाओं का निरीक्षण किया और जेलों में तकनीक का उपयोग कर सुरक्षा को और मजबूत बनाने की बात कही। इस दौरान उन्होंने जेल अधिकारियों से जेल के बारे में जानकारी भी ली।




बाद में पत्रकारों से बात करते उन्होंने कहा कि जेल की टेक्नोलॉजी को और मजबूत करने के लिए अजमेर आए है और अधिकारियों के साथ टेक्नोलॉजी का रिव्यू किया है। हाल ही में गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई के पास मिले मोबाइल पर उन्होने कहा कि इस मामले की जांच की जा रही है। जैमर में कई तरह की टेक्नोलॉजी है, जिसका रिव्यू किया जा रहा है, ताकि सुरक्षा मजबूत हो। निरीक्षण के दौरान अजमेर एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप, जेल अधीक्षक प्रीति चौधरी व अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

