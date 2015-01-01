पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:नई माेबाइल टेक्नाेलाॅजी के कारण बेअसर हैं जेल में जैमर,डीआईजी शरद ने किया सेंट्रल जेल का निरीक्षण

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जेलाें की सुरक्षा के लिए राज्य सरकार के नए आदेश के तहत अब जेल अधिकारी, पुलिस और एसओजी संयुक्त रूप से औचक निरीक्षण करेंगे, ताकि जेल में माेबाइल और अन्य आपत्तिजनक सामान की पहुंच पर राेक लग सके। इसी कड़ी में मंगलवार को एसओजी डीआईजी शरद कविराज अजमेर सेंट्रल जेल पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने डीओआईटी के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ जेल का संयुक्त निरीक्षण कर सुरक्षा व्यवस्थाओं की जांच की। जेलाें में जैमर के बारे में उन्हाेंने माना कि दूरसंचार की नई टेक्नाॅलाजी के कारण जेल में लगे जैमर बेअसर हुए हैं। इसमें सुधार के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

डीआईजी शरद कविराज ने बताया कि जेलों में टेक्नोलॉजी के आधार पर बढ़ते अपराधों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उल्लेखनीय है कि तीन दिन पूर्व कुख्यात गैंगेस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई काे सेवर जेल से अजमेर हाईसिक्यूरिटी जेल में शिफ्ट किया गया था। इस दौरान उसके बैग से मोबाइल सिम, हेडफाेन और चार्जर आदि सामग्री मिली थी।

एसओजी ने लारेंस के विरुद्ध मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। डीआईजी शरद कविराज ने कहा कि माेबाइल फाेन टेक्नाेलाॅजी में 4जी और 5जी सिग्नल के आने से जैमर बेअसर हाे गए हैं। प्रदेश की जेलों में सुरक्षा के कड़े बंदोबस्त किए जा रहे हैं। निरीक्षण के दौरान इस मौके पर पुलिस अधीक्षक कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप, जेल अधीक्षक प्रीति चौधरी सहित अन्य कई अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें