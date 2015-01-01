पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:एसपीसी जीसीए की लाइब्रेरी में शुरू हाेगी ज्याेतिष गैलरी, प्रसिद्ध ज्याेतिषी प्रभात अग्रवाल ने काॅलेज को दान की 500 किताबें

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिष प्रभात अग्रवाल ने एसपीसीजीसीए के प्राचार्य डाॅ. एमएल अग्रवाल काे ज्योतिष की 500 पुस्तकें और उनकी लिस्ट भेंट की।

सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चाैहान राजकीय काॅलेज अजमेर की लाइब्रेरी में ज्याेतिष गैलरी शुरू हाेगी। इस गैलरी काे शुरू करने के लिए काॅलेज प्रशासन काे हजाराें रुपए की 500 से ज्यादा किताबें भेंट में मिली हैं। यह किताबें प्रसिद्ध ज्याेतिषी प्रभात अग्रवाल ने काॅलेज काे मुहैया कराई है। इसका फायदा एसपीसी जीसीए के अलावा जिले के उन सभी काॅलेजाें के विद्यार्थी उठा सकेंगे जिन काॅलेजाें का नाेडल एसपीसी जीसीए काे बनाया गया है।

आगरा गेट निवासी प्रभात अग्रवाल ज्याेतिष विद्या में माहिर हैं। उनकी ख्याति अजमेर जिले के अलावा दूर दूर तक फैली हुई है। वे खुद भी ज्याेतिष से संबंधित लेखाें के रचियता हैं। इसके साथ ही वे दुनियाभर की घटनाओं का ज्याेतिष के तरीकाें से अध्ययन करते रहते हैं। वास्तु से लेकर हस्तरेखाएं पढ़ने सहित उन्हें जापानी और चीन ज्याेतिष की भी अच्छी जानकारी है। उनके पास ज्याेतिष से संबंधित हजाराें की तादाद में किताबें हैं।

उन्हाेंने बताया कि एसपीसी जीसीए की लाइब्रेरी से जिले के कई काॅलेज और भी जुड़े हुए हैं। इसके साथ ही यह लाइब्रेरी तकनीकी रूप से भी ज्यादा से ज्यादा लाेगाें तक पहुंचने की तैयारी में हैं। ऐसे में विद्यार्थियों में ज्याेतिष काे लेकर जिज्ञासाओं और उनकी भ्रांतियाें काे दूर करने के साथ ही उन्हें इस विधा की सही जानकारी मिले इसलिए काॅलेज में किताबें दान करने का निर्णय लिया। शुक्रवार काे उन्हाेंने 500 से ज्यादा किताबें प्राचार्य डाॅ. एमएल अग्रवाल के सुपुर्द की।

अब बनेगी गैलरी
प्राचार्य डाॅ. एमएल अग्रवाल ने बताया कि एक व्यक्ति द्वारा इतनी तादाद में किताबें काॅलेज काे दान देना सराहनीय काम हैं। हालांकि काॅलेज में ज्याेतिष से संबंधित काेई काेर्स नहीं है, लेकिन लाेगाें का रुझान इसमें रहता है। प्रदेश में कई संस्कृत काॅलेज और संस्कृत यूनिवर्सिटी भी राज्य सरकार ने बनाई है। ऐसे में संभाग के सबसे बड़े काॅलेज में इतनी किताबें अपनी आप में गाैरव की बात हाेगी।

उन्हाेंने बताया कि लाइब्रेरी में ज्याेतिष गैलरी की शुरुआात की जाएगी। इस गैलरी में प्रभात अग्रवाल की ओर से दान की गई किताबाें काे रखा जाएगा। साथ ही इन सभी किताबाें की जानकारी ऑनलाइन अन्य किताबाें के साथ ही साझा की जाएगी। ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा विद्यार्थी और आम लाेग इसका फायदा उठा सकें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें