  • Karha Chauth Will Fast For The Unbroken Suhag Today; Sale Of Puja Items In Full Swing, Will Open The Fast Seeing The Moon Today

करवा चौथ:अखंड सुहाग के लिए सुहागिनें आज करेंगी करवा चौथ व्रत,पूजा के सामान की बिक्री जोरों पर, आज चांद देखकर खोलेंगी व्रत

अजमेर12 मिनट पहले
अखंड सुहाग की कामना के लिए किया जाने वाला करवा चौथ का व्रत बुधवार को रहेगा। मंगलवार को एक दिन पहले महिलाओं ने सुहाग एवं पूजा की सामग्री की खरीददारी की। बुधवार को महिलाएं पूरे दिन निराहार रहकर व्रत रखेंगी। संध्या के समय विनायक जी महाराज एवं चौथ माता का पूजन करेगी। मंगल गीत गाए जाएंगे एवं चौथ माता की कथा-कहानी कही जाएगी।

रात में 8.30 बजे बाद महिलाएं चंद्र दर्शन करने के बाद अपने पति को तिलक लगाकर उनके चरण स्पर्श कर आशीर्वाद लेंगी और व्रत को पूरा करेंगी। इस दिन कई महिलाओं की ओर से करवा चौथ का उद्यापन कर सुहागिन महिलाओं को पूजन के बाद भोजन करवाकर सुहाग सामग्री उपहार में देकर आशीर्वाद लिया जाएगा।

एक दिन पहले महिलाओं ने खुद को संजने-संवरने में समय बिताया। महिलाओं ने अपने हाथों में मेहंदी भी रचाई।आने वाले त्यौहार8 नवंबर अहोई अष्टमी, 12 धन तेरस, 13 रूप चतुर्देशी, 14 नवंबर दीपावली, 15 गोवर्धन पूजा, 16 चित्रगुप्ता पूजन, 18 विनायक चतुर्थी, 22 नवंबर गोपाष्टमी, 23 नवंबर आंवला नवमी।

