पुष्कर में कार्तिक स्नान शुरू:श्रद्धा के साथ लगाई सरोवर में डुबकी

अजमेर37 मिनट पहले
पुष्कर में कार्तिक स्नान में उमडे श्रद्धालु
  • समापन कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर महास्नान के साथ होगा

कार्तिक माह के आगाज के साथ ही तीर्थराज पुष्कर में कार्तिक स्नान शनिवार को प्रारम्भ हो गया। एक माह तक चलने वाले कार्तिक स्नान का समापन कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर महास्नान के साथ होगा। कोविड के चलते अन्य सालों के मुकाबले इस बार श्रदृधालुओं की संख्या कम रही लेकिन शरद पूर्णिमा एवं कार्तिक स्नान के लिए सुबह से ही घाटों पर यात्रियों का आना शुरू हो गया। दिनभर घाटों पर स्नान के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की भीड रही। स्नान के बाद यात्रियों ने सरोवर की परिक्रमा लगाई तथा मंदिरों के दर्शन कर दान-पुण्य किया। कार्तिक स्नान करने वाले श्रद्धालुओं ने सुबह दिन निकलने से पहले तारों की साक्षी में सरोवर में डुबकी लगाई तथा सरोवर में दीपदान भी किया। कार्तिक स्नान का हिन्दू संस्कृति में विशेष महत्व है। कार्तिक स्नान करने वाले लोग पूरी श्रद्धा और आस्था के साथ पूरे मास व्रत रखते और पवित्र तीर्थों पर पहुंचकर स्नान करते है। पुष्कर सरोवर का दर्जा गंगा के समकक्ष है और यहां सृष्टि रचयिता ब्रह्मा का मंदिर भी है।

