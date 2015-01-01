पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में नकल का मामला:KD जैन स्कूल के उपकेन्द्राधीक्षक व अभ्यर्थी को भेजा जेल

30 मिनट पहले
किशनगढ़ स्थित केडी जैन स्कूल के उपकेन्द्राधीक्षक व अभ्यर्थी
  • रविवार को किया था गिरफ्तार, सोमवार को न्यायालय में किया पेश

अजमेर जिले में किशनगढ़ स्थित केडी जैन उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल स्थित परीक्षा केंद्र से नकल के मामले में रविवार को गिरफ्तार किए गए उपकेन्द्राधीक्षक व अभ्यर्थी को मदनगंज थाना पुलिस ने सोमवार को न्यायालय में पेश किया, जहां से दोनों को जेल भेज दिया गया। पुलिस के अनुसार रविवार को कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा की दूसरी पारी में नकल करवाते केडी जैन स्कूल के उपकेन्द्राधीक्षक राजेश शर्मा व नकल कर रहे जोधपुर निवासी अभ्यर्थी सुनील मेघवाल को मदनगंज थाना पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया। इनके खिलाफ शिकायत परीक्षा आयोजक टीसीएस कम्पनी के अधिकारी गोवर्धन रेडडी ने दी थी। पुलिस ने दोनों के राजस्थान सार्वजनिक परीक्षा अनुचित साधनों का निवारण अधिनियम 1992 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया।

रविवार को घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर अजमेर से जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप व अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण किशनसिंह भाटी भी मौके पर पहुंचे और घटना की जानकारी ली। गौरतलब है कि जिले में बनाए गए 23 परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर तीन दिन तक कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा रोजाना दो—दो पारियों में आयोजित हुई।

