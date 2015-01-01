पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परबतपुरा बाइपास हुई वारदात:शादी समारोह में गिराेह से जुड़े किशोर ने उड़ाया दाे लाख रुपए से भरा बैग

अजमेर38 मिनट पहले
  • सीसी टीवी कैमरे में भी कैद हुआ आरोपी, मंडप में भी नजर आया

परबतपुरा बाइपास पर बिड़ला वाटर पार्क में शादी समाराेह में शातिर चाेर गिराेह के सदस्य किशोर ने दाे लाख रुपए कैश से भरा बैग पार कर दिया। घटना 1 दिसंबर की है, लेकिन सीसी टीवी फुटेज के आधार पर पीड़िताें ने मंगलवार काे मामले की शिकायत आदर्शनगर थाने में दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की है।

मदार निवासी विरेन्द्र जैन ने शिकायत दी है कि एक दिसंबर काे उसके पुत्र का विवाह समाराेह बिड़ला वाटर पार्क में था। वधु पक्ष के लाेग भी समाराेह में थे। मेहमानाें की भीड़ में शातिर चाेर गिराेेह के लाेगाें ने घुसपैठ की और वधु पक्ष के सदस्य का बैग शातिराना तरीके से पार कर दिया। बैग में कैश और गहने थे। घटना के तुरंत बाद पुलिस काे सूचित किया गया था। आदर्शनगर थाना पुलिस ने माैका मुआयना किया था और सीसी टीवी की फुटेज में संदिग्ध काे भी चिन्हित किया था। मंगलवार काे पुलिस ने मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज की है।

सीसी टीवी फुटेज में वारदात कैद : फुटेज में स्पष्ट नजर आ रहा है कि 18 से 20 साल की आयु का लड़का लाल कलर कर बैग लेकर बाहर निकल रहा है। यही लड़का मंडप में वर-वधु के पीछे भी नजर आ रहा है।

रैकी के बाद वारदात : जानकारी के अनुसार आराेपियाें ने पहले समाराेह स्थल पर यह रैकी की थी कि वर-वधु पक्ष के किन लाेगाे के पास लेन-देन की जिम्मेदारी है। ऐसे लाेगाें काे शातिराें ने चिह्नित कर उनकी गतिविधियाें पर नजर रखी और माैका देखकर वधु पक्ष के सदस्य का बैग लेकर चंपत हाे गए। आदर्श नगर थाना पुलिस मामले में जांच कर रही है।

