कहीं चूक न जाए मौका:छात्रवृत्ति आधारित परीक्षाओं के लिए विलम्ब शुल्क से आवेदन का आज अन्तिम दिन

अजमेर12 मिनट पहले
राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अजमेर

राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की ओर से आयोजित छात्रवृत्ति आधारित परीक्षाओं के लिए विलम्ब शुल्क सहित आनलाइन आवेदन की 14 नवम्बर अन्तिम तिथि है। बिना विलम्ब शुल्क के 9 नवम्बर ​अन्तिम तिथि थी। राज्य स्तरीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा 2020 (कक्षा-10), राज्य स्तरीय गणित एवं विज्ञान प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा -2020 (कक्षा-12) एवं राज्य स्तरीय कला एवं वाणिज्य प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा 2020 (कक्षा-12) के लिए परीक्षा रविवार 20 दिसम्बर को राज्य के सभी जिला मुख्यालयों पर निर्धारित परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर होगी।

इस परीक्षा में राजस्थान के सभी मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालयों (केन्द्रीय, पब्लिक, नवोदय, काॅन्वेन्ट, निजी, सरकारी, राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद की ओर से संचालित माॅडल स्कूल सहित) में सत्र 2020-2021 में नियमित रूप से कक्षा-10 एवं कक्षा-12 में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थी आवेदन हेतु पात्र होगें, जिन्होनें कक्षा 9 एवं कक्षा-11 में न्यूनतम 50 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त किए हों।

इनको मिलेगी छात्रवृत्ति

  • परीक्षा में प्रदेश के सरकारी विद्यालयों एवं राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद् द्वारा संचालित माॅडल स्कूल सहित माध्यमिक एवं उच्च माध्यमिक कक्षा के विज्ञान, वाणिज्य एवं कला वर्ग में न्यूनतम अस्सी प्रतिशत प्राप्तांक वाले प्रथम 50-50 स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को राज्य सरकार द्वारा कक्षा 11 एवं 12 के लिए 1250 रुपए प्रतिमाह तथा स्नातक एवं स्नातकोत्तर स्तर की शिक्षा प्राप्त करने तक दो हजार रूपये प्रतिमाह छात्रवृत्ति मिलेगी।
  • जिन परीक्षार्थियों का चयन छात्रवृत्ति के लिए उपरोक्त परीक्षा की कक्षा 10 स्तर पर हो जाएगा, उन्हें पुनः कक्षा 12 के स्तर की उक्त परीक्षा में प्रविष्ट होने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। इन्हें स्नातकोत्तर तक नियमित अध्ययन करने पर ही छात्रवृत्ति मिलेगी।

मिलेंगे प्रमाण पत्र

  • परीक्षा में कक्षा-10 एवं कक्षा-12 (विज्ञान, वाणिज्य एवं कला वर्ग) के राज्य स्तर पर योग्यता सूची में पृथक-पृथक प्रथम 20-20 चयनित विद्यार्थियों में से प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले विद्यार्थी को एकमुश्त राशि 4 हजार रुपए तथा शेष 19 विद्यार्थियों को एकमुश्त राशि दो हजार रुपए प्रोत्साहन स्वरूप देय होगी।
  • केवल राजस्थान बोर्ड से सम्बद्धता प्राप्त राजकीय एवं गैर राजकीय विद्यालयों के कक्षा 10 वीं तथा कक्षा 12 वीं के प्रत्येक वर्ग में राज्य स्तरीय योग्यता सूची में प्रथम 20-20 चयनित विद्यार्थियों में से प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले विद्यार्थी को एकमुश्त राशि चार हजार तथा शेष 19 विद्यार्थियों को एकमुश्त दो हजार रुपए प्रोत्साहन राशि राजस्थान बोर्ड द्वारा देय होगी।
  • जिन परीक्षार्थियों ने 90 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक प्राप्त किये है, उनको स्काॅलर सर्टिफिकेट तथा जिन परीक्षार्थियों ने 80 प्रतिशत से अधिक एवं 90 प्रतिशत तक अंक प्राप्त किये हैं, उन परीक्षार्थियों को विशेष योग्यता प्रमाण-पत्र भी दिया जाएगा।

अलग अलग होगी परीक्षा
कक्षा 10 वीं एवं कक्षा 12 वीं के विद्यार्थियों की उक्त परीक्षा अलग अलग ली जाएगी। यह परीक्षा वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्नों पर आधारित होगी। परीक्षा में नेगेटिव मार्किंग का प्रावधान नहीं रखा गया है।

