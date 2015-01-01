पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर के चांपानेरी में आग:मतदान छोड़, दौड़ पड़े ग्रामीण, बाड़े में लगी आग, चारा जला

अजमेर27 मिनट पहले
चांपानेरी में लगी आग व बुझाते ग्रामीण
  • ग्रामीणों में पानी डालकर खुद के स्तर पर ही पाया काबू

अजमेर जिले के ग्राम पंचायत चांपानेरी में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चल रहे मतदान के दौरान एक बाड़े में अचानक आग लग गई। बाड़े में रखा चारा धूं—धूं कर जलने लगा तो ग्रामीणों में मतदान का उत्साह फुर्र हो गया और मतदान छोड़ कर सभी आग बुझाने के लिए दौड़ पड़े। करीब दो घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। आग से बाड़े में रखा चारा जल कर राख हो गया। जानकारी के अनुसार, चांपानेरी में सोमवार को जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए मतदान हो रहा था। इसी बीच दोपहर को लोगों ने नांदसी गेट पर रामदेव रेगर के बाड़े से धुंआ उठता देखा। मतदान में लगे ग्रामीण उधर दौड़े और जिसके बस में जो रहा, मदद करने लगे। बच्चे, युवा और महिलाएं पानी लाकर डालने लगी। गांव से ही टैंकर भी मंगवाए लिए। टैंकरों की मदद से ग्रामीणों ने ही आग पर करीब दो घंटे मशक्कत कर काबू पा लिया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि उन्होंने दमकल को भी सूचना कर दी, लेकिन दमकल नहीं पहुंची। आग के कारण करीब दो घंटे तक मतदान भी प्रभावित रहा, लेकिन बाद में सब सामान्य हो गया।

