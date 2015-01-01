पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लिक्याेफाइड फिल्टर:फिल्टर के लाॅक ने राेकी थैलीसिमिया बच्चों के रक्त की रफ्तार, एक यूनिट में से 40 ग्राम हाे रहा है खराब

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
फिल्टर में लगे लाॅक की जानकारी देते ईश्वर पारवानी।
  • 20 दिन की बजाए 16 दिन में चढ़ रहा रक्त, प्रदेशभर में 3 कराेड़ के फिल्टर की हुई थी खरीद

थैलीसीमिया बच्चाें के शरीर में रक्त चढ़ाने के लिए 3 कराेड़ की लागत से खरीदे गए लिक्याेफाइड फिल्टर पर लगे लाॅक ने इस बार रक्त की रफ्तार थाम दी है। एक यूनिट में से 40 ग्राम रक्त इस लाॅक से नीचे ही नहीं E रहा। इस कारण थैलीसीमिया मरीजाें के शरीर में कम मात्रा में रक्त चढ़ रहा है। पहले 20 दिनाें के अंतराल में रक्त चढ़ाया जाता था, लेकिन अब 16 वें दिन ही रक्त चढ़ाना पड़ रहा है। प्रदेश में सभी जगह से लिक्याेफाइड फिल्टर काे लेकर मिल रही शिकायताें के बाद अजमेर रीजन थैलेसीमिया साेसायटी ने चिकित्सा मंत्री व एनआरएचएम काे इसकी शिकायत भेजी है। शिकायत भेजे बीस दिन हाेने काे हैं लेकिन अभी इसे लेकर काेई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है।

क्या है फिल्टर का लाॅक : थैलेसीमिया मरीज के लगने वाले ब्लड बैग में एक विशेष प्रकार की नली यानी आईवी सेट लगाया जाता है। इसके ऊपर फिल्टर लाॅक कहा जाता है। आरबीसी रेड सेल्स मरीजाें के चढ़ाया जाता है। रक्त में से प्लाज्मा और प्लेटरेटस रक्त के अंदर कुछ कण रह जाते हैं, जिसे राेकने के लिए इसका उपयाेग किया जाता है। हमेशा सप्लाई में आअने वाले फिल्टर के मुकाबले यह लाॅक अलग हाेने से पूरी तरह से नहीं खुल रहा। शेष बचा रक्त नीचे जाने की बजाए उसी में एकत्र हाे जाता है, जबकि पहले आ रहे लाॅक काे खाेलते ही रक्त शरीर में आ जाता था।

375 ग्राम एक माह में चढ़ाया जाता है : थैलीसीमिया साेसायटी के महामंत्री ईश्वर पारवानी ने बताया कि एक माह में एक बच्चे के 375 ग्राम रक्त चढ़ाया जाता है। रक्त में प्लेटरेटस और प्लाज्मा काे हटाने के बाद 240 ग्राम रक्त चढ़ाया जाता है। बीस दिन तक शरीर में काम करता है। लेकिन नए लाॅक के कारण 40 ग्राम ब्लड बैग में रहने से राेजाना कई यूनिट रक्त खराब हाे रहा है।

अजमेर संभाग में 36 लाख, प्रदेश में 3 कराेड़ : लिक्याेफाइड फिल्टर की खरीद एनआरएचएम की ओर से की गई। प्रदेश में 3 कराेड़ और अजमेर संभाग के लिए 36 लाख के फिल्टर खरीदे गए हैं। अजमेर संभाग में 227 थैलीसिमिया रोगी हैं। अजमेर के मरीजाें को रक्त जेएलएन में चढ़ाया जाता है।

हमारी साेसायटी के प्रयासाें से कराेड़ाें के फिल्टर खरीदे गए हैं, इस बार कंपनी ने घटिया क्वालिटी का लाॅक लगाया है। शिकायत एनआरएचएम अाेर कंपनी काे भेजी गई लेकिन काेई जवाब नहीं आया। राेजाना बच्चाें के चालीस ग्राम खून कम चढ़ रहा है।
- ईश्वर पारवानी, महामंत्री, अजमेर रीजन थैलीसीमिया साेसायटी अजमेर

