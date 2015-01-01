पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऐसे तो फैलेगा ही कोरोना!:अजमेर में टिकट काउन्टर पर लगी लम्बी कतार, सोशल डिस्टेन्सिग से नहीं सरोकार

अजमेर21 मिनट पहले
रोडवेज बस स्टैंड पर एक दूसरे से सट कर ऐसे खड़े हो रहे यात्री
अजमेर सहित जिले भर में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या में दिन प्रतिदिन बढोतरी हो रही है और ऐसे में ज्यादा सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है, ताकि कोरोना पर अंकुश लग सके। इसके लिए सरकारों की ओर से गाइड लाइन भी जारी की गई लेकिन अजमेर के रोडवेज बस स्टैंड प्रशासन इसको लेकर कतई गम्भीर नजर नहीं आ रहा। यही कारण है कि यहां सौशल डिस्टेन्सिंग को तो पूरी तरह भूला दिया गया है और कईं यात्री तो मास्क लगाने से भी परहेज कर रहे है। कोरोना गाइड लाइन के मुताबिक एक दूसरे से दो गज की दूरी रखने व मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य है। लेकिन रोडवेज बस स्टैंड पर ऐसा कुछ नजर नहीं आता। दूर दराज व विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से आने वाले यात्री यहां पर इन सब को दरकिनार कर रहे है। टिकट के लिए लगी कतार में यात्री एक दूसरे से सटकर खड़े हो रहे है और काउन्टर पर बैठने वाले कर्मचारी भी इनको रोकने या टोकने की जहमत नहीं उठा रहे। ऐसे में कोरोना पर अंकुश लगने की कोई गारन्टी नहीं है।

इस सम्बन्ध में जब रोडवेज की यातायात प्रबन्धक उषा चौधरी से बात की तो उनका कहना रहा कि कोरोना गाइड लाइन के मुताबिक की या​त्रियों की जगह जगह स्केनिंग की जा रही है और मास्क के लिए भी पाबंद किया जा रहा है। साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की पालना के लिए भी माइक पर अनाउंस किया जा रहा है। सोशल डिस्टेन्सिंग नहीं होने के जवाब में उनका कहना रहा कि त्योहार के कारण यात्रियों की भीड़ ज्यादा है, फिर भी प्रयास रहता है कि सोशल डिस्टेसिंग बनी रहें।

