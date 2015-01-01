पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर में मास्क लगाओ अभियान:घर घर जाकर किया जागरूक, बताया मास्क ही वेक्सीन

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
लायंस क्लब अजमेर पृथ्वीराज का अभियान शुरू
जिला प्रशासन की ओर से कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने के लिए चलाये जा रहे नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के तहत लायंस क्लब अजमेर पृथ्वीराज की ओर से मास्क लगाओ अभियान चलाया गया । प्रांतीय विशेष सचिव प्रचार राजेन्द्र गांधी ने बताया कि अभियान के तहत पंचशील ए ब्लॉक में हर परिवार हर नागरिक मास्क लगाए अभियान के तहत अलग अलग 4-4 सदस्यों के ग्रुप बना कर शुरुआत की गई।

कॉलोनी के घर घर जाकर परिवार के प्रत्येक सदस्य को मास्क लगाने की समझाईस की गई। क्लब सचिव गजेंद्र पंचोली ने बताया कि मास्क लगाने, आपस मे बात करते हुए उचित दूरी रखने, बार बार हाथ धोने, सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर नही थूकने सहित अन्य सावधानियां बरतने की परिवार से अपील की गई । कार्यक्रम संयोजक महिला सशक्तिकरण की प्रांतीय सभापति आभा गांधी ने कहा कि विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के अनुसार यूरोपीय देशों में कोरोना की लहर पुनः आ रही है। ऐसे में हमे भी लापरवाही नही बरतनी चाहिए। सरकारी गाईडलाइन का पूर्णतया पालन करे। सचेत रहे, सावधान रहें। इस अवसर पर शैलेश बंसल, सीमा शर्मा, नयना सिंह, जाग्रति केवलरामनी, रीना श्रीवास्तव, शैलेश बंसल सहित क्षेत्रवासी उपस्थित थे ।

