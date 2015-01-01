पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गुर्जर आंदाेलन:महापंचायत ने तय किया 11 काे हाेगा नारेली में महापड़ाव, गुर्जर समाज के प्रमुख 21 लोगों की कमेटी बनाई गई

अजमेर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मांगलियावास में गुर्जर आंदोलन को लेकर समाज के लोग एकत्रित हुए।

गुर्जर आरक्षण को लेकर अजमेर जिला गुर्जर समाज की महापंचायत शुक्रवार काे मांगलियावास में हुई। राजस्थान गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के सदस्य नाैरत गुर्जर ने बताया कि समीक्षात्मक बैठक में जिले के गुर्जर समाज के प्रमुख लोगों की 21 सदस्य कमेटी बनाई गई है। सभी ने सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय लिया कि पुलिस परीक्षा व पंचायत चुनाव के आवेदन की तिथि को देखते हुए गुर्जर आरक्षण का महापड़ाव अब आगामी 11 तारीख को 11 बजे से हाइवे स्थित नारेली के देवनारायण मन्दिर में हाेगा। महापंचायत में सभी पंच पटेलों ने शुक्रवार को पहले मीटिंग में अपने अपने विचार व्यक्त किए।

महापंचायत को आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति सदस्य नाैरत गुर्जर, पुष्कर मन्दिर अध्यक्ष हरचंद खटाना, ओबीसी मोर्चा बीजेपी के ओमप्रकाश भड़ाना, सरपंच बलदेव गुर्जर, नाथू बजाड़, रमेश धाबाई, सौरभ बजाड़, हरचंद हाकला, सरपंच जगदीश गुर्जर, शिवलालजी फामड़ा, रामा प्रधान, सरपंच मोती गुर्जर, सरपंच रामदेव, सावताराम गुर्जर, संग्राम बनेवडा, सावरलाल देवसेना, शिवप्रकाश गुर्जर, रामलाल गुर्जर ने सम्बोधित किया।

सब ने सर्वसम्मति से फैसला लिया कि अजमेर का गुर्जर समाज पूरी तरह से आरक्षण आन्दोलन में कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला के साथ है। पंचायत में हरिकिशन खटाना, सुआ गुंजल, पेमाराम, हेमा गुर्जर, मोनू भड़ाना, गिरधारी गुर्जर, सूरजकरण गुर्जर, विष्णु गरड़, सोनू गुर्जर, राजेंद्र भड़ाना, कल्याण खटाना, बीरम गुर्जर, रामदेव हाकला, अर्जुन नल्या, रतन काबरीचाट, मुदित बजाड़, हेमराज भड़ाना, मनीष गुर्जर, देवकरण, गणेश तंवर, विक्की भड़ाना आदि उपस्थित थे। सभी गुर्जर नेताओँ ने सरकार से मांग की है कि गुर्जर समाज की आरक्षण की मांगे शीघ्र पूरी करें, अन्यथा गुर्जर समाज चुप नहीं बैठेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें