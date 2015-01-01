पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दयानंद कॉलेज में स्मृति स्थल का अनावरण:महर्षि दयानन्द सरस्वती के जीवन से मिलेगी प्रेरणा

अजमेर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दयानंद कॉलेज में स्मृति स्थल का अनावरण

अजमेर के दयानंद कॉलेज में मंगलवार को आर्य समाज तथा वेदों से संबंधित शिक्षा एवं इतिहास को दर्शाने वाले स्मृति स्थल का अनावरण किया गया। जिसका उद्देश्य समाज को दयानंद सरस्वती के विचारों से अवगत करवाना और उनके जीवन से प्रेरणा लेने के लिए प्रेरित करना है।

प्राचार्य डॉ.लक्ष्मीकांत ने बताया कि आर्य समाज अजमेर और वेदों से संबंधित शिक्षाओं के प्रचार—प्रसार के लिए यह स्थल रखा गया है। डॉ. सुभाष महेश्वरी के मुख्य आतिथ्य में उक्त स्थल का अनावरण किया गया। मुख्य अतिथि महेश्वरी ने अपने उद्बोधन में कहा कि अजमेर आर्य समाज के लिए एक केंद्र रहा है। महर्षि दयानंद सरस्वती ने भी अपने जीवन के अनेक अवसर अजमेर केंद्र को दिए हैं। ऐसे में कॉलेज के प्रत्येक विद्यार्थी को उनके जीवन वृतांत से प्रेरणा लेते हुए उनकी ओर से वेदों के माध्यम से दी गई शिक्षाओं को ग्रहण करने का प्रयास करना चाहिए। मीडिया प्रभारी डॉ.संत कुमार ने बताया कि उद्घाटन समारोह में महाविद्यालय के कृषि संकाय, वाणिज्य संकाय, कला संकाय, शारीरिक शिक्षा विभाग के प्राध्यापक सहित अनेक कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें8 घंटे बाद फिर बदला बिहार, NDA 134 का आंकड़ा छूकर 120 पर आया; अब तक तीन करोड़ वोटों की गिनती पूरी - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें