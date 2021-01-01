पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस:मुख्य समारोह पटेल स्टेडियम में होगा कोरोना गाइडलाइन का विशेष ध्यान

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. वीणा प्रधान करेंगी पटेल मैदान में ध्वजारोहण

गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर जिलास्तरीय समारोह पटेल स्टेडियम में होगा। अजमेर संभाग मुख्यालय पर संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. वीणा प्रधान सुबह 9.30 बजे ध्वजारोहण करेंगी। वे परेड का निरीक्षण कर मार्च पास्ट की सलामी लेंगी। जिला कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि मुख्य समारोह कोरोना महामारी के कारण सरकारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार होगा। योग्यता प्रमाण-पत्र अथवा पुरस्कार वितरण संबंधी कार्यक्रम स्थगित रखा गया है।

गणतंत्र दिवस पर संभागीय आयुक्त निवास पर प्रातः 8.30 बजे एवं संभागीय आयुक्त कार्यालय पर प्रातः 9 बजे ध्वजारोहण संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. वीणा प्रधान करेंगी। जिला कलेक्टर निवास पर प्रातः 8.30 बजे एवं जिला कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय पर प्रातः 9 बजे ध्वजारोहण जिला कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुरोहित द्वारा किया जाएगा।

अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम लिमिटेड के मुख्यालय विद्युत भवन पंचशील, माकड़वाली रोड पर 26 जनवरी को सुबह 8.30 बजे प्रबंध निदेशक वीएस. भाटी ध्वजारोहण करेंगे।
शिक्षा बोर्ड राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड प्रांगण में अध्यक्ष डॉ. डी.पी. जारोली प्रातः 8.30 बजे ध्वजाराेहण करेंगे। शिक्षा भवन में भी प्रातः 8 15 बजे झण्डारोहण करेंगे।

सीएमएचओ ऑफिस की ओर से तैयार काेविड- 19 रथ आकर्षण का केन्द्र

पटेल मैदान में मंगलवार काे गणतंत्र दिवस के माैके पर परेड में सीएमएचओ ऑफिस की ओर से तैयार किया गया काेविड- 19 रथ आकर्षण का केन्द्र रहेगा। यह रथ काेविड-19 पर आधारित है। इस बार पूरे साल काेविड से पूरे देश ने संघर्ष किया है। इस संघर्ष की गाथा के साथ इस माह काेविड वैक्सीन के रूप में मिली संजीवनी की विजयी यात्रा भी इस रथ में प्रदर्शित की जाएगी। कार्यालय के मुकेश खाेरवाल ने इस रथ काे डिजाइन व लगाए गए हाेर्डिंग काे बनाया है।

रथ में सबसे पहले काेविड का नेटवर्क कैसे फैला इसे बताया गया। चित्र में लापरवाही बरतने, मास्क नहीं लगाने, दाे गज की दूरी के नियमाें की पालना नहीं करने, समय पर उपचार नहीं लेने की जनजागरुकता पाेस्टर लगाए। वहीं काेविड में किस प्रकार टीम संदिग्ध मरीजाें के स्वाब लेती, काेविड वार्ड और आइसाेलेशन में किस प्रकार मरीजाें का उपचार चला, क्या सुविधाएं मिली।
खाईलैण्ड मार्केट विकास समिति खाईलैंड मार्केट विकास समिति के द्वारा प्रातःकाल 10.30 बजे गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया जायेगा। विकास समिति के अध्यक्ष ओम प्रकाश टांक ने बताया कि ध्वजारोहण श्री अजमेर व्यापारिक महासंघ के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा किया जायेगा।
उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे, अजमेर मंडल पर 26 जनवरी को सुबह 9 बजे 72 वां गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया जाएगा। इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन एडीएसए स्पोर्ट्स ग्राउंड में किया जाएगा। समारोह में मंडल रेल प्रबंधक नवीन कुमार परसुरामका ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। इस अवसर पर सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमाें का आयोजन किया जाएगा । इस अवसर पर मंडल के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी, महिला कल्याण संगठन तथा मान्यता प्राप्त कर्मचारी संगठनों के पदाधिकारी उपस्थित रहेंगे।

