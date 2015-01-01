पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर ख्वाजा मोइनुद्दीन चिश्ती की दरगाह में किया पदभार ग्रहण:कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना और जायरीनों को सुविधा मुहैया कराना ही पहली प्राथमिकता

अजमेर
दरगाह नाजिम व रिटायर्ड आईएएस अशफाक हुसैन
  • रिटायर्ड आईएएस अशफाक हुसैन तीसरी बार बने नाजिम, दरगाह का लिया जायजा

अजमेर ख्वाजा साहब की दरगाह में नाजिम पद पर रिटायर्ड आईएएस अशफाक हुसैन ने गुरुवार को पदभार ग्रहण कर लिया। हुसैन दो बार सरकारी सेवा में रहते हुए नाजिम पद की जिम्मेदारी सम्भाल चुके है। तीसरी बार पदभार ग्रहण करने के बाद हुसैन ने दरगाह का जायजा भी लिया।

इस दौरान पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए अशफाक हुसैन ने कहा कि वर्तमान में महामारी बन चुके कोरोना को लेकर सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइड लाइन की पालना हो और दरगाह में आने वाले जायरीन को कोई परेशानी नहीं हो, जियारत के दौरान सभी सहूलियत मिले, इसके लिए विशेष ध्यान रखा जाएगा। उनका कहना रहा कि उनकी प्रायोरिटी एजुकेशन सेक्टर है और रिटायर्ड भी राजस्थान सरकार के एजुकेशन सेकेटरी के पद से हुए। अजमेर के इस क्षेत्र में शिक्षा का माहौल अच्छा नहीं है और इसे बेहतर बनाने के लिए प्रयास किए जाएंगे। साथ ही यहां के वर्तमान ईश्यू, चल रहे विकास कार्य और कमेटी की वित्तीय स्थिति के बारे में पता करेंगे। प्रयास करेंगे कि जायरीन को कोई परेशानी नहीं हो, इसके लिए सभी सहुलित मुहैया कराई जाए।

उल्लेखनीय है कि हाल ही में केंद्रीय अल्पसंख्यक मामलात मंत्रालय की ओर से भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा के अधिकारी रहे अशफाक हुसैन को दरगाह का ​नाजिम नियुक्त किया गया। वे सरकारी सेवा में रहते हुए दो बार पहले भी दरगाह नाजिम रह चुके है। नाजिम का पद एक नवम्बर से रिक्त चल रहा था।

