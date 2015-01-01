पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपप्रधान के मतदान:अजमेर ग्रामीण की पहली उप-प्रधान मंजू गुर्जर बनी, प्रधान, उपप्रधान बन गए लेकिन पंचायत समिति का अता-पता ही नहीं, कहां बैठेंगे अधिकारी!

अजमेर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अजमेर जिले में शुक्रवार काे पंचायत समितियाें के लिए उपप्रधान के पद के लिए मतदान हुआ। अजमेर जिले में बनाई गर्ई नई पंचायत समिति अजमेर ग्रामीण की उपप्रधान के लिए हुए मतदान में भाजपा की मंजू गुर्जर विजयी रही। मंजू गुर्जर ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कैलाशचंद काे हराया।

भाजपा की मंजू गुर्जर काे 21 और कांग्रेस के कैलाश काे 14 वाेट मिले। मंजूदेवी काे सात वाेटाें से विजयी घाेषित किया गया। इसी प्रकार पंचायत समिति श्रीनगर में कांग्रेस की हसीना एक मत से, सावर में भाजपा की प्रभा किरण सिंह एक मत से, केकड़ी में भाजपा के राजू लाल धाकड़ एक मत, जवाजा में निर्दलीय पारी 10 मतों से, मसूदा में कांग्रेस की अफसाना बानो एक मत से जीतकर उप प्रधान बनी। जबकि भाजपा की पिंकी 9 मतों से विजयी होकर पीसांगन, निर्दलीय गोपाल लाल 3 मतों से किशनगढ, भाजपा के विष्णु प्रसाद निर्विरोध अरांई, कांग्रेस की ममता कुमारी एक मत से सरवाड़ और भाजपा की मेऊ 2 मतों से जीतकर भिनाय की उप प्रधान बनी।

प्रधान उपप्रधान बन गए लेकिन भवन का वजूद नहीं अजमेर की नई पंचायत समिति अजमेर ग्रामीण के लिए शुक्रवार काे मतदान की प्रक्रिया पूरी हाे गर्ई। यहां प्रधान, उपप्रधान सहित सरपंच चुन लिए गए। लेकिन यह सब कहां पर बैठेंगे इसे लेकर अभी तक फैसला नहीं हाे पाया है। पंचायत समिति भवन के लिए जगह तक तय नहीं हाे पार्ई है। कुछ भवनाें काे चिह्नित किया गया है लेकिन किराए काे लेकर अभी तक फैसला नहीं हाे पाया। शुक्रवार काे मतदान के दाैरान जनप्रतिनिधियाें के बीच यह मामला खासा गरम रहा। इस मामले काे लेकर साेमवार काे अजमेर ग्रामीण की प्रधान व उपप्रधान सहित सरपंच व अन्य कलेक्टर से मुलाकात करेंगे।

