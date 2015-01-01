पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिजनों को वारदात की आशंका:नसीराबाद के पास टेटूला गांव के शहीद सैनिक की बेटी 20 दिन से लापता

अजमेर5 मिनट पहले
क्या बेटी की लाश मिलेगी तभी पुलिस कार्रवाई करेगी? यह सवाल नसीराबाद सदर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव टेटूला के शहीद सैनिक सुभान चीता की बेवा और उसके परिजनाें का है। सैनिक सुभान चीता कश्मीर में आतंकियाें का सामना करते हुए शहीद हुए थे। शहीद की पत्नी कंवरी और परिजन पिछले बीस दिन से पुलिस से गुमशुदा बेटी की तलाश कराने की गुहार कर रहे हैं।

दाे दिन पहले नसीराबाद के निकट देरांठू चाैराहे पर मिली युवती की अधजली लाश की पहचान के लिए पुलिस कंवरी और उनके परिजनाें काे ले गई थी, उन्हाेंने शव बेटी का हाेने से इनकार कर दिया। शहीद की बेवा कंवरी का सवाल यह है कि गुमशुदा लाेगाें की तलाश के लिए पुलिस गंभीरता से कार्रवाई क्याें नहीं करती, जब काेई लाश मिलती है तभी पुलिस उसकी पहचान के लिए सक्रियता दिखाती है। शहीद की बेवा ने आशंका व्यक्त की है कि 15 अक्टूबर से गुम उसकी बेटी किसी वारदात की शिकार हाे गई है।

यह है मामला: नसीराबाद सदर पुलिस थाने में 16 अक्टूबर काे टेटूला गांव निवासी शहीद सुभान चीता की बेवा कंवरी ने गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई थी कि उसकी 18 वर्षीय पुत्री शाहिदा बानाे 15 अक्टूबर काे राेजाना की तरह आदर्शनगर स्थित काेचिंग सेंटर गई थी। वापस नहीं लाैटी। उसकी हर संभावित जगहाें पर तलाश की गई, लेकिन उसका पता नहीं चला।

पुलिस ने गुमशुदगी दर्ज कर कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया था, लेकिन बीस दिन बाद भी पुलिस ने गुमशुदा शाहिदा बानाें के बारे में काेई सूचना परिजनाें काे नहीं दी है। दाे दिन पहले नसीराबाद देरांठू चाैराहे के निकट युवती की अधजली लाश की शिनाख्त के लिए पुलिस ने कंवरी और उसके परिजनाें से संपर्क किया था।

