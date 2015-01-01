पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर डिस्कॉम ने लिया निर्णय:प्रतापगढ़ सर्कल के सभी उपखंडों में मटेरियल उपयोग की होगी ऑडिट

अजमेर10 मिनट पहले
अजमेर डिस्कॉम
  • बिजली उपकरणों में हेराफेरी का मामला

अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम लिमिटेड ने प्रतापगढ़ में बिजली उपकरणों में हेराफेरी के मामले में सभी सर्किलों की मेटेरियल ऑडिट का निर्णय लिया है। बिजली उपकरणों की हेराफेरी के मामले में पिछले सप्ताह 3 अधिकारी व 3 कर्मचारियों को निलंबित किया गया था।

प्रबन्ध निदेशक वी एस भाटी ने बताया कि पिछले दिनों उनके पास मटेरियल के कम आपूर्ति तथा अनुचित वितरित का मामला सामने आया था। इस पर मुख्य लेखाधिकारी(ऑडिट) को प्रतापगढ़ वृत्त के सर्किल स्टोर तथा सभी सब-डिवीजनों के ऑडिट के आदेश दिए है। मुख्य लेखाधिकारी को अपनी ऑडिट रिपोर्ट 15 दिन में प्रस्तुत करनी होगी।

भाटी ने बताया कि इस ऑडिट में सर्किल स्टोर में मटेरियल की प्राप्ति तथा मटेरियल को जारी करना, सब-डिवीजन में सर्किल स्टोर से मटेरियल की प्राप्ति, एम.ए.एस खाता, मटेरियल के उपयोग में लेने व कनिष्ठ अभियंता तथा ठेकेदारों को मटेरियल जारी करने जैसे कई विषयों की सघन जांच की जाएगी। अगर ऑडिट में किसी भी अधिकारी या कर्मचारी की अनियमितता पायी जाती है तो उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्यवाही की जाएगी । ठेकेदार के दोषी पाए जाने पर उसकी फर्म को ब्लैक लिस्ट करने की कार्यवाही भी होगी। 'गौरतलब है कि प्रबंध निदेशक वी.एस. भाटी ने बिजली उपकरणों की हेराफेरी के मामले में सहायक भंडार नियंत्रक पी सी बुंदेला, कार्यवाहक सहायक अभियंता नरेंद्र सिंह,कार्यवाहक सहायक अभियंता रविशंकर, दलोट स्टोर इंचार्ज दुर्गा लाल नागर, तकनीकी सहायक प्रतापगढ़ अभय सिंह राव, तकनीकी सहायक अरनोद मुकेश कसाना को निलंबित कर दिया था।

