अजमेर:एक हजार किलो से ज्यादा खराब मावा पकड़ा गया, जांच करने पहुंची टीम ने हाथों हाथ नष्ट कराया

अजमेर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिजयनगर की कृष्णा डेयरी राजनगर में 1012 किलो खराब मावा पकड़ा।
  • राज्य सरकार द्वारा खाद्य पदार्थों की गुणवत्ता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए आगामी 14 नवम्बर तक शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान चलाया जा रहा

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत अजमेर में दूसरे दिन जांच दलों ने खाद्य पदार्थों को मौके पर जांचा। साथ ही विभिन्न पदार्थों के नमूने लिए। इस दौरान जिले में विभिन्न दुकानों पर खराब मावा पकड़ा गया। सभी जगह हाथों हाथ मावा नष्ट कराया गया। सबसे ज्यादा 1012 किलो खराब मावा बिजयनगर में पकड़ा गया। यहां से 36 पीपे घी व तेल को सीज कर सेम्पल लिए।

राज्य सरकार द्वारा खाद्य पदार्थों की गुणवत्ता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए आगामी 14 नवम्बर तक शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। अभियान के दूसरे दिन प्रोटोकोल अधिकारी आलोक जैन के दल ने जिले में विभिन्न स्थानों पर खाद्य पदार्थों के नमूने लिए। बिजयनगर की कृष्णा डेयरी राजनगर में 1012 किलो खराब मावा पकड़ा। यहां पर 36 पीपे घी व तेल को सील कर जांच के लिए नमूने लिए। उपखण्ड अधिकारी अवधेश मीणा के दल ने अजमेर शहर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर जांच की गई। इस दौरान फीका मावा, रसगुल्ला एवं बर्फी के नमूने लिए।

36 पीपे घी व तेल को सील कर जांच के लिए नमूने लिए।
36 पीपे घी व तेल को सील कर जांच के लिए नमूने लिए।

अभियान के अन्तर्गत दूध, मावा, पनीर एवं अन्य दुग्ध उत्पादों आटा, बेसन, खाद्य तेल एवं घी, सूखे मेवे एवं मसालों तथा बाट एवं माप की जांच की जा रही है। नमूनों को प्रयोगशाला जांच के लिए भेजा जाएगा। इसकी रिपोर्ट के आधार पर कार्रवाई होगी।

