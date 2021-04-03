पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर में अब ब्रजलता V/s दौपद्री:मेयर के लिए अब भाजपा-कांग्रेस में सीधा मुकाबला, तीनों निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों ने नाम वापस लिए

अजमेर41 मिनट पहले
अजमेर नगर निगम के मेयर पद पर चुनाव के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने वाले निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार पिंकी, चंचल और काजल यादव ने गुरुवार को अपने नाम वापस ले लिए। ऐसे में अब भाजपा की ब्रजलता हाड़ा और कांग्रेस की द्रौपदी देवी के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है। हालांकि, शहर के 80 वार्डाें में भाजपा के 48 पार्षद जीते हैं। जबकि कांग्रेस के 18 पार्षद हैं।

ऐसे में ब्रजलता हाड़ा का मेयर बनना लगभग तय है। हालांकि, कांग्रेस लगातार दावा कर रही है कि भाजपा के कई पार्षद उनके संपर्क में हैं। राज्य में कांग्रेस की सरकार भी है। ऐसे में फिलहाल 7 फरवरी को मतदान के बाद ही पता चल पाएगा कि शहर की कमान किसके हाथ आई है।

चमत्कार देखने को मिलेगा: डॉ. बाहेती
अजमेर में कांग्रेस नेता डाॅ. श्रीगोपाल बाहेती ने कहा कि कांग्रेस एकजुट है और तीन ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। 2 ने नाम वापस ले लिया। कांग्रेस की द्रौपदी देवी अधिकृत उम्मीदवार हैं और जीतकर मेयर बनेगी। बाहेती ने दावा किया कि कांग्रेस के 18 पार्षद हैं। लेकिन निर्दलीय सहित भाजपा के 15 से 20 पार्षद हमारे संपर्क में हैं। मतदान के दिन आपको चमत्कार देखने को मिलेगा।

मेयर पद के लिए 7 को मतदान
मेयर पद के लिए मतदान 7 फरवरी को सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक होगा। मतदान खत्म होने के बाद तुरंत बाद मतगणना की जाएगी। इसके बाद, नगरीय निकायों के उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया 8 फरवरी को संपन्न होगी। निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया के लिए बैठक सुबह 10 बजे शुरू होगी। सुबह 11 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए जा सकेंगे। नामांकन पत्रों की जांच के बाद सुबह 11.30 बजे से शुरू होगी। दोपहर 2 बजे तक नाम वापस ले सकते हैं। आवश्यक होने पर मतदान दोपहर 2.30 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक होगा। मतदान के तुरंत बाद मतगणना होगी।

