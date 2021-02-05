पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोडवेज परिसर में दिया धरना:7 वां वेतनमान लागू करने सहित विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर सौंपा ज्ञापन

अजमेर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अपनी मांगों को लेकर धरना देते रोडवेज कार्मिक - Dainik Bhaskar
अपनी मांगों को लेकर धरना देते रोडवेज कार्मिक
  • आगामी 19 मार्च को प्रदेश स्तर पर रैली, धरना, प्रदर्शन करेंगे

राजस्थान परिवहन निगम संयुक्त कर्मचारी फैडरेशन के तत्वावधान में कर्मचारियों ने सातवां वेतन मान लागू करने सहित विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर धरना दिया। साथ ही मुख्य प्रबन्धक के माध्यम से मुख्यालय को ज्ञापन भेजा गया।

कर्मचारियों ने सौंपे ज्ञापन में बताया कि कोविड-19 वैश्विक महामारी जैसी राष्ट्रीय आपदा में राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार कार्य कर कोरोना योद्धा की भूमिका निभाई। संगठन ने कोरोना काल में राष्ट्रीय हित को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए अपने माग पत्र को लम्बित रखा। लेकिन सरकार की ओर से इस सम्बन्ध में कोई सकारात्मक पहल नहीं की गई, इसलिए आगार स्तर पर मागों के समर्थन में शुक्रवार को धरना दिया। आगामी 19 मार्च को प्रदेश स्तर पर रैली, धरना प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

यह है मुख्य मांगे...

  • राज्य सरकार के अनुरूप निगम में सातवां वेतनमान लागू किया जाए। निगम कर्मचारियों को माह के प्रथम कार्य दिवस पर वेतन व पेंशन मिले।
  • बस स्टैंड से अवैध बसों का संचालन बंद हो। निगम में नई बसें एवं रिक्त पदों पर भर्ती शीघ्र हो। सेवानिवत कर्मचारियों के बकाया परिलाभों का शीघ्र भुगतान हो।
  • गभीर बीमारी एवं बच्चों की शादी के लिए सेवानिवृत कर्मचारियों को उपादान राशि के भुगतान की सुविधा को पुनः बहाल किया गया है, परन्तु सुविधा बंद करने की अवधि के दौरान मिले आवेदन पत्रों पर प्राथमिकता के आधार पर भुगतान की कार्यवाही की जाए।
  • मृतक आश्रित कर्मचारियों की अनुकम्पा नियुक्ति में राज्य सरकार की ओर से दिए गए निर्देशों की अनुपालना में नियमित वेतन शृंखला दी जाए। पूर्व में दी गई नियुक्तियों में वेतन के अन्तर की राशि का भुगतान नकद हो।
  • महिला परिचालकों एवं यातायात संवर्ग तथा तकनीकी वर्ग से जुड़ी हुई महिला कर्मचारियों को भी चाईल्ड केयर लीव (सी.सी एल.) के तहत 730 दिवस के अवकाश की सुविधा मिले एवं महिलाकर्मियों से रात्रि 8 बजे तक ही सेवाएं ली जाए।
  • तकनीकी वर्ग एवं यातायात संवर्ग के पुरुष कर्मचारियों को पितृत्व अवकाश मत्रालयिक कर्मचारियों के अनुरूप दिया जाए। तकनीकी वर्ग के कर्मचारियों को धुलाई भत्ता 19 रूपये तथा रात्रि भत्ता 5 रूपए दिया जा रहा है, जो कि वर्तमान में न्यूनतम है, इसे बढाकर 100 रुपये किया जाए।
  • परिचालक वर्ग की पदोन्नति प्रक्रिया शीघ्र निपटाकर पदोन्नति की जाए और निगम में चालक वर्ग की पदोन्नति चैनल निर्धारित करें। लम्बे समय से लम्बित एवं वित्तीय भार रहित एस.एस.आई, आर्टिजन ग्रेड तृतीय सहित शेष समस्त वर्ग की डी.पी.सी. समय पर की जाकर, नियमानुसार पदोन्नति दें।
ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंसिंगल स्क्रीन थिएटर्स की हालत पर सलमान ने कहा- वे कब्रिस्तान जैसे नजर आ रहे, किसान आंदोलन पर भी दिया रिएक्शन - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें